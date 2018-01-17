

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian actress Jessica Falkholt, who played Hope Morrison in the popular soap opera Home and Away, died in a car accident.



The 29-year-old actress was on life support after she suffered fatal injuries in a fiery head-on collision of cars on the South Coast three weeks ago.



St George Hospital, where Jessica had been admitted, confirmed that she died at 10.20 am on Wednesday, six days after her life support was deactivated.



Jessica, her 21-year-old sister Annabelle, and their parents Lars and Vivian were were returning to Ryde after attending Christmas celebrations when a car from the opposite direction slipped into the path of the Falkholts' car, and hit head-on on the Princes Highway at Mondayong.



The parents died instantly, and Annabelle succumbed to her injuries three days later.



Jessica and Annabelle were pulled out of the car just before the vehicle burst into flames. 50-year-old Craig Whitall, who was driving the other car, also was killed in the accident.



Jessica played Hope Morrison on the long-running television serial Home and Away for 16 episodes in 2016 and will appear as the title character in the film Harmony, scheduled for release this year.



Home and Away's broadcaster Channel Seven said in a statement, 'the entire Home and Away family is heartbroken'.



'Jessica's shining talent was recognized and respected by all her cast-mates and crew and her beautiful friendship treasured,' the Channel added.



