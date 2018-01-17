The latest market research report by Technavio on the global cleanroom apparels market predicts a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117005881/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cleanroom apparels market 2018-2022 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global cleanroom apparels market by type (reusable and disposable), by product (gloves and sleeves, coveralls and coats, face masks, hoods and beard covers, and overshoes and overboats), by end-user (medical and semiconductor), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global cleanroom apparels market, according to Technavio chemicals and materials researchers:

Rising investments in healthcare industry: a major market driver

In 2017, the reusable segment dominated the market by occupying almost 62% share

APAC dominated the global cleanroom apparels market with more than 53% share in 2017

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Rising investments in healthcare industry: a major market driver

Rising investments in the healthcare industry are one of the major factors driving the global cleanroom apparels market. The healthcare industry is one of the fastest growing industries across the globe, and it is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. The healthcare industry comprises all medical fields including, hospitals, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences. Cleanrooms are an essential part of the healthcare industry for maintaining a contamination-free environment for manufacturing drugs and medical devices.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

APAC: largest cleanroom apparels market

In 2016, APAC held the largest share of the global cleanroom apparels market, accounting for more than 53% of the share. The market in APAC is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The demand in the region will be fueled by the rapid growth in key end-user industries such as medical and semiconductor industries.

According to a lead analyst at Technavio for research onpersonal protective equipment, "The cleanroom apparels market in APAC was valued at approximately USD 1664 million in 2017, and it is anticipated to grow significantly by 2022. APAC dominates the global cleanroom apparels market due to its booming semiconductor and electronics fabrication and medical industries."

Some of the companies in the market are:

3M

Alpha Pro Tech

Ansell

Aramark

Berkshire

Cardinal Health

Get a sample copy of the global cleanroom apparels market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing personal protective equipment research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117005881/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com