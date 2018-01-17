The European Parliament has approved a proposal to raise the target submitted by its Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) in late November.

The European Parliament has approved the proposal submitted by its Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE), to set an EU 2030 renewable energy target of 35%.

Europe's Climate Action and Energy Commissioner, Miguel Arias Cañete has welcomed the vote on his twitter account by saying, "Great day for clean energies in the EU, the European Parliament shows it means business with Europe's clean energy transition and our Paris Agreement commitments."

Arias Cañete, however, added he is now ready for "trilogue negotiations," and admitted that they won't be easy, although the European Commission will do "its outmost to facilitate an ambitious agreement."

If approved by all member states, the new binding target would be a significant improvement over the 27% target set under ...

