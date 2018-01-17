Technavio market research analysts forecast the global classroom management systems market to grow at a CAGR of close to 25% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The report further segments the global classroom management systems market by deployment (on-premise deployment and cloud-based deployment), by end-user (higher education and K-12), and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global classroom management systems market:

Increasing emphasis on collaborative learning tools

Rising adoption of cloud-based management tools

Growing government initiatives in digital learning techniques

Increasing emphasis on collaborative learning tools

The major objective of any classroom management system is to facilitate collaborative learning for students. The concept of collaborative learning has gained popularity in the education market. Collaborative learning allows students to learn tasks and activities in small groups. The collaborative learning option permits teachers and educators to provide interactive sessions by engaging students in the learning process through discussions, videos, audios, and other tools such asclassroom collaboration management system (CCMS).

According to a senior analyst at Technavio foreducation technology research, "Classroom management systems permit teachers to monitor and overview students' activities. Using these systems, the teachers can collaborate their devices with that of the students. This will allow teachers to monitor students' activities and take corrective actions such as screen blocking, screen blackouts, and locking the devices of the students."

Rising adoption of cloud-based management tools

Due to the increased penetration of internet and the rising pace of digitization coupled with advances in technology, the vendors have started providing cloud-based classroom management systems. Using cloud-based management services, several schools and colleges can reduce the workload concerning administrative services.

The use of cloud-based tools by educational institutions permits the easy integration of other supporting software such as adaptive learning, LMS, and learning analytics. Cloud-based classroom management systems provide a cost-effective way in which the technology can be deployed. The increasing adoption of cloud computing technology is predicted to drive the growth of the market.

Growing government initiatives in digital learning techniques

Owing to the numerous benefits and the increased applicability of classroom management systems in the education sector, governments across the world are choosing strategic initiatives that are aimed at mainstreaming these systems in education. Governments in developing countries in APAC and MEA are concentrating on digitizing education through the deployment of education software solutions.

Classroom management systems are essential for successful collaborative learning, and they also generate great interest among students to learn. This also allows the teachers and educators to monitor the performance and activities of the students continuously.

