London's FTSE 250 was down 0.3% to 20,806.45 in afternoon trade on Wednesday, with deal news in focus. UBM surged after agreeing a merger with Informa in a deal that is expected to generate "significant synergies". Informa, which will offer 1.083 of its shares and 163p per UBM share, or 972.43p, will also supply chairman Derek Mapp and chief executive Stephen Carter for the combined group. Drax was in the black after saying it plans to complete work on the conversion of a fourth unit to biomass ...

