Wicked Cool Toys Debuts Inaugural Pokémon Line At Global Toy Fairs

The First Pokémon Products from New Master Toy Licensee Includes a Line of Action Figures, Plush, Roleplay Items and More

BRISTOL, Pa., Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Wicked Cool Toys will unveil its new Pokémon product line at the 2018 International Toy Fairs in London, Nuremberg and New York. The company was awarded the Master Toy License from The Pokémon Company International for the globally popular Pokémon brand, and will deliver an exciting line of action figures, plush, roleplay items, and other toys based on the hit Pokémon animated series, expected to arrive at retail locations in worldwide markets (excluding regions in Asia) in fall 2018.

"The Wicked Cool Toys team has been huge fans of Pokémon since its introduction over 20 years ago," said Michael Rinzler, founder and co-president of Wicked Cool Toys. "We're thrilled to become part of the Pokémon legacy with our awesome new line and are fired up to bring more innovation to Pokémon toys in 2018 and beyond."

"Wicked Cool Toys can't wait to share our comprehensive new range of Pokémon toys with the industry at Toy Fairs around the world," said Jeremy Padawer, co-president of Wicked Cool Toys. "From a new interactive Pikachu Plush featuring sensor technology, to a scaled figure line that offers an extensive range of Pokémon, as well as an entirely new packaging design that will pop at retail and excite Pokémon fans, Wicked Cool Toys is excited to bring new toys to the brand's millions of 'Trainers' around the world."

"The Wicked Cool Toys team has fully embraced the spirit of the Pokémon franchise in its development of new toys," said Colin Palmer, vice president of Marketing at The Pokémon Company International. "As the brand continues to develop and grow, we're looking forward to many years of fun and innovative new products from Wicked Cool Toys beginning in 2018."

About Pokémon

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit www.pokemon.com.

About Wicked Cool Toys

Founded in 2012, Wicked Cool Toys (Wicked Cool Toys LLC/WCT) is a leader in play that creates, designs, manufactures, and markets an innovative and fun portfolio of toys for all ages. With offices in Bristol, PA; Santa Monica, CA; Hong Kong, and China, their portfolio includes both licensed and proprietary brands, including Pokémon, Cabbage Patch Kids Teddy Ruxpin, GSUSA(Girl Scouts), MasterChef Junior, WWE Wild Kratts, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Blaze, Shimmer and Shine, Xtreme Cycle, Cat Paw, and My Girl's Dollhouse. Visit www.wickedcooltoys.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. www.facebook.com/wickedcooltoys @wickedcooltoys

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/629903/Wicked_Cool_Toys_Logo.jpg