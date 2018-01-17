AECI LIMITED

FULFILMENT OF CONDITIONS PRECEDENT TO THE ACQUISITION OF SCHIRM

Further to the Company's announcement released on the Stock Exchange News Service of the JSE Limited on 8 November 2017 regarding the acquisition (i) by AECI Mauritius Limited of 100% of the share capital in Schirm GmbH and shareholder loan claims; and (ii) by Schirm GmbH of (A) the contract manufacturing service business of Imperial Chemical Logistics GmbH; and (B) a property in Wolfenbüttel, Germany (together "Schirm') ("the Transaction'), shareholders are advised that all conditions precedent to the Transaction have now been fulfilled.

Accordingly, the Transaction has become unconditional.

In terms of the agreement governing the Transaction, the closing of the Transaction shall take place on 30 January 2018. From this date, the financial results of Schirm will be consolidated under the Group's Plant & Animal Health strategic pillar and presented on a consolidated basis.

17 January 2018

