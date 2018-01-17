Global Colocation Data Center Markets 2016-2018 & 2020: Market is Expected to Grow from $30.9 Billion in 2016 to $54.8 Billion by 2020

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Colocation Data Center Industry: Global Markets to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Report Highlights:
- The global market for colocation data center industry is expected to grow from $30.9 billion in 2016 to $54.8 billion by 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% for the period of 2016-2020.
- Americas as a segment is expected to grow from nearly $16.8 billion in 2016 to $26.4 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 12.0% for the period of 2016-2020.
- Asia-Pacific as a segment is expected to grow from $5.4 billion in 2016 to $13.2 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 25.0% for the period of 2016-2020.
The goal in performing this study was to determine the global market and future demand growth for colocation data centers over the four-year period from 2016 through 2020. Of particular focus was characterizing and quantifying the potential of the market for colocation data centers by geography, and product.
The report also evaluates the market segments. Opportunities in lucrative segments have been discussed in detail. Factors that affect the market such as drivers, restraints, and trends have been discussed. The key objective was to present a comprehensive discussion of colocation data centers market and forecast the future potential for the key market segments/geographies.
This discussion provides a basis for companies to make strategic choices about developing new products and markets or deciding which applications are needed in their organizations. The study will benefit colocation datacenter providers, new entrants, users of colocation services, cloud service providers, various industry verticals such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, governments around the world, and others.
The increasing presence of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data and IoT across all the industries has led to increasing demand for data storage globally. Global industry leaders and large organizations see an increasing trend of outsourcing their data needs across various industries.
Increasing demand from cloud companies in the technology, financial services and healthcare industries is expected to drive this market. Many companies are expanding their geographical presence inorganically through the mergers and acquisitions. Moreover, there is an increasing government support for IT initiatives driving growth. The cloud market is expected to increase with more hyperscale providers. These factors are expected to drive the global colocation data centers market.
The market for colocation data centers is fragmented with only a few large players having more than 5% market share. Major players in the market include Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT Data, Century Link (Cyxtera), Cyrus One and others.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3: Market Characteristics
- Definitions
- Data Center
- Colocation Data Centers
- Types of Colocation Data Centers
- Classifications
- Customer Landscape
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
- Telecom and IT
- Government and Defense
- Education
- Retail and E-commerce
- Energy and Utilities
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Others (Media, Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics)
- Supply Chain and Key Participants
- Real Estate, Building and Infrastructure Developers
- Equipment Manufacturers
- Power and Connectivity Providers
- Colocation Data Center Providers
- Managed IT Service Providers
- End Users
- Drivers
- Digitalization
- Increasing Demand from Cloud Operators
- Increasing Impact of Virtual Reality on Storage
- Increasing Presence of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Growth in Big Data Analytics
- Rise in Media and Entertainment
- Increasing Demand from Health Care Organizations
- Outsourcing Data Centers Needs is Driving Demand for Colocation
- Restraints
- Technologies are Getting Obsolete Faster
- Pressure on Colocation Pricing
- Infrastructural Barriers
- Impact of Government Policies
- Market Trends
- Rise in Mergers and Acquisitions
- Interconnection Supporting Edge Computing
- Advances in Technologies/Processes for Utilization of Server Space
- Modular Data Centers are Preferred Over Customized Data Centers
- Changing Customer Preferences
- Increasing Infrastructure Management
- Adoption of Green Technologies in Data Centers
- Major Certifications in The Colocation Data Center Industry
- HIPAA - Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
- PCI Data Security Standard Council
- SSAE 16 - Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements No. 16
- Service Organization Control (SOC)
Chapter 4: Market Size and Forecasts
- Global Colocation Data Centers Market Size
- USA Colocation Data Centers Market Size
Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 6: Customer Landscape
- Global Colocation Data Centers Market Break Down by Industry
- USA Colocation Data Centers Market Size, Break Down by Industry
Chapter 7: Global Colocation Market, Pricing Analysis
- Average Price Analysis
- Colocation Pricing, USA
Chapter 8: Competitor Landscape
- Leading Players, Global Colocation Market, 2016
- Wholesale vs Retail Comparison
Chapter 9: Company Profiles
- Equinix
- Digital Realty
- Ntt Communications
- Level 3 Communications
- Verizon Communications
- Cyrusone
- Global Switch
Chapter 10: Conclusions and Recommendations
- Market Attractiveness
- Recommendations
Chapter 11: Appendix
- Primary Research - Interview Transcripts
- Interview-1-Equinix
- Interview-2-Digital Reality
- Interview-3-DuPont Fabros
- Interview-4-Equinix-India
- Interview-5-Equinix
- Interview-6-Cyrus One
- Interview-7-Equinix
- Interview-8-Cyrus One
- Interview-9-Digital Reality
- Interview-10-Cyrus One
- Interview-11-Cyxtera
- Email 1 -Global Switch - Spain
- Email 2 - Cyrus One - USA
Chapter 12: References
