Global Tube Packaging Market to 2022: Subdued Oil Prices to Offer and Edge to Plastic Packaging over Paper Packaging

The "Tube Packaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tube packaging market size is estimated to reach $11.43 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.43%. Increasing demand of packaged food and changing lifestyle, resulting continuous evolution in wrapping formats are considered as the major drivers for the market.

The report provides a holistic view of the market, the companies involved in, and the factors driving its growth. The report also provides information on some of the latest trends that have started to surface and are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter's Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.

Tube Packaging Market Key Vendor Analysis

The market is likely to witness price-based competition.

The competitive rivalry among vendors can be termed to be moderate as the demand is expanding, thereby offering significant growth opportunities, especially in the unorganized sector.

Major vendors profiled in the report are as following:

Essel Propack

Amcor

Sonoco

Huhtamaki OYJ

Consantia Flexibles

Other prominent vendors in the market include Albea, VisiPak, Montebello, Unette Corp., Worldwide Packaging, CTL Packaging, IntraPac International, M&H Plastics, Unicep, and 3D Technopak.



Tube Packaging Market Dynamics



Innovations to reinvigorate laminated packaging formats which is likely to drive the market.



The shift from rigid to flexible packaging, constrained margins and optimization of packing costs by FMCG vendors, innovations to reinvigorate laminated packing formats are the emerging trends that are likely to drive the market during the forecast period. Further, consumer preferences for variation in pack sizes, rapid growth in demand for beauty and cosmetic products, increased preference for better aesthetics, and reduced oil prices to offer an edge to plastic over paper packing are the crucial factors that are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Tube Packaging Market: Segmental Overview



The oral care segment likely to dominate the market.



While the laminates segment is likely to dominate the market, the plastics segment will witness an impressable growth followed by the aluminum and other tube types segment. In the end-user segment, the oral care segment dominates the market with more than 50% of the tube packaging market share. The pharma and health segment and the beauty and cosmetics segment are expected to witness higher growth during the forecasted period. The healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



Tube Packaging Market: Geographical Analysis



The APAC market is likely to have a significant revenue share.



The report predicts that the market is expected to witness huge traction in the major regions such as APAC, Europe, North America, and Latin America. The perception of success of tube packaging and its format does depend on the region-specific demographic patterns and consumption habits. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Nominal retail value sales and the growing dental hygiene market are among the major factors that are driving the demand in the APAC region. Similarly, the market in Europe is dominated by flexible packaging, and the overall market in the region is anticipated to witness a healthy growth. The tube packaging market in North America is majorly driven by oral care, food, and cosmetics.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Base Year

4.2 Scope of Study

4.2.1 Market Segmentation by Material

4.2.2 Market Segmentation by End-user

4.2.3 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Currency Conversion rate

5.2 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Increased Preferences for Smaller Pack Sizes among Consumers

8.1.2 Rapid Growth in Demand for Beauty and Cosmetic Products

8.1.3 Increased Preference to Better Aesthetics as Brand Portfolios Expand

8.1.4 Subdued Oil Prices to Offer and Edge to Plastic Packaging over Paper Packaging

8.2 Market Growth Restraint

8.2.1 Major Concerns Pertaining to Disposability and Recycling

8.2.2 High Bargaining Power of FMCG Players with Vendors

8.2.3 Regulatory Concerns with Packaging of Sensitive End Products

8.2.4 Rapidly Evolving Oral Care Market in Terms of Product Width and Variants

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Shift from Rigid Packaging to Flexible Packaging

8.3.2 Constrained Margins and Optimization of Packaging Costs by FMCG Vendors

8.3.3 Packaging Innovations to Reinvigorate Laminated Packaging Formats

8.3.4 Better Barrier Plastic Packaging Materials to Expand the Scope of Laminated Packaging



9 Global Tube Packaging Market

9.1 Market Size & Forecast

9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

9.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

9.2.5 Competitive Rivalry



10 Tube Market- by Material Type

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Aluminum Tubes

10.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

10.3 Plastic Tubes

10.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

10.4 Laminated Tubes

10.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

10.5 Other Tube Types

10.5.1 Market Size & Forecast



11 Tube Packaging Market- By End-users

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Beauty and Cosmetics Tube Packaging

11.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Pharma and Health Tube Packagig

11.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Food Product Tube Packaging

11.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.5 Oral Care Tube Packaging

11.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.6 House Care Tube Packaging

11.6.1 Market Size & Forecast



12 Tube Packaging Market - By Geography

12.1 Market Overview



13 APAC: Tube Packaging Market

13.1 Market Overview

13.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.2 China

13.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.3 India

13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.4 Japan

13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.5 Other APAC Countries

13.5.1 Market Size and Analysis



14 Europe: Tube Packaging Market

14.1 Market Overview

14.1.1 Market Size & Forecast



15 MEA: Tube Packaging Market

15.1 Market Overview

15.1.1 Market Size & Forecast



16 North America: Tube Packaging Market

16.1 Market Overview

16.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.2 US

16.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 Canada

16.3.1 Market Size and Analysis



17 Latin America: Tube Packaging Market

17.1 Market Overview

17.1.1 Market Size & Forecast



18 Competitive Landscape

18.1 Market Structure and Mapping of Competition

18.2 Overview of Competition

18.2.1 Herfindahl-Hirschman Index



19 Key Company Profiles

19.1 Essel Propack Ltd.

19.1.1 Key Strengths

19.1.2 Key Strategies

19.1.3 Key Opportunities

19.2 Amcor Ltd.

19.2.1 Financial Information

19.2.2 Key Strengths

19.2.3 Key Strategies

19.2.4 Key Opportunities

19.3 Sonoco Packaging Company

19.3.1 Financial Information

19.3.2 Key Strengths

19.3.3 Key Strategies

19.3.4 Key Opportunities

19.4 Huhtamaki OYJ

19.4.1 Financial Information

19.4.2 Key Strengths

19.4.3 Key Strategy

19.4.4 Key Opportunities

19.5 Constantia Flexibles

19.5.1 Financial Information

19.5.2 Key Strengths

19.5.3 Key Strategies

19.5.4 Key Opportunities



20 Other Prominent Companies

20.1 Albea Group

20.2 VisiPak

20.3 Montebello Packaging

20.4 Unette Corp.

20.5 Worldwide Packaging Inc.

20.6 CTL Packaging

20.7 IntraPac International Corp.

20.8 M&H Plastics

20.9 Unicep Packaging Inc.

20.1 3D Technopak Ltd.

20.11 Quantitative Summary of Global Tube Packaging Market



21 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hvfq62/global_tube?w=5





