New Travel App - Uplift - Ends Jet Lag Naturally

Neuroscientist created based on neuroscience and acupressure techniques resets the internal body clock

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Uplift Ventures LLC announces the release of Uplift, a mobile application that provides a custom solution to reset your internal body clock to your new time zone. Uplift eliminates jet lag and reduces your transition time to your new times zone with a natural scientific solution. Uplift enhances your most valuable commodity when you travel, your time.

Every day jet lag effects on average 500,000 passengers on 3,500+ long haul flights crossing multiple time zones. Jet lag symptoms include insomnia, disrupted sleep, fatigue, headaches, and digestive problems with no effective solution until today.

Uplift is safe, easy and effective providing relief with a patent pending system to reset your internal body clock in less than 10 minutes using a unique acupressure formula developed by Dr. Charles Krebs. Users input their travel information and the app calculates a specialized solution that is applied by following the app instructions and videos.

Krebs is the global expert in neuroscience and acupressure who developed this solution. With over 30 years' experience, his vision with Uplift is "To create more joy and function in the travel experience."

After a near fatal scuba diving accident in Australia left him paralyzed from the waist down with his in-depth knowledge of anatomy, physiology and kinesiology he learned to walk again. This initiated a scientific journey of research and teaching that continues to this day.

"I had to get off the plane after long intercontinental trips and be able to make complex presentations on neurology," says Krebs. "Jet lag was impacting my performance, so I used my in-depth knowledge of neurology, physiology, and acupressure to develop this solution to resynchronize the internal body clock."

"We believe in upgrading your travel experience," notes Ted Finn co-founder and CEO of Uplift Ventures, "and we have tested Uplift on over 500 global travelers to confirm that it makes a meaningful difference to users."

Uplift is officially launching at the New York Times Travel Show Jan 26-28 in NYC. The Uplift app is available at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. ($9.99 yearly subscription for unlimited global travel) Uplift Ventures, LLC believes in enhancing health and wellness in travel.

For more information log onto http://www.upliftnaturally.com.