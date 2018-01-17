Technavio market research analysts forecast the global cloud DVR market to grow at a CAGR of close to 27% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117005916/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cloud DVR market 2018-2022 under their media and entertainment library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global cloud DVR market by platform (satellite, IPTV, and hybrid), chipset (HEVC and MPEG-4), and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). The report further analyzes the key trends and challenges expected to impact the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global cloud DVR market:

Time shifting and ad-skipping features

Emergence of technologically advanced devices

Increasing digitization of television networks

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Time shifting and ad-skipping features

The cloud DVRs are equipped with features such as time-shifting and ad-skipping. With the assistance from the time-shifting feature, a viewer can record and watch the video at any time. Also, the viewer can rewind and play back the video in recorded mode. Time-shifting works by continuously recording the incoming video stream on the hard disk.

According to a lead analyst at Technavio formedia and entertainment services research, "With the help of the ad-skipping feature, the viewer can skip or fast-forward through advertisements. These features make cloud DVRs more popular among consumers as they save time from watching advertisements that do not interest them. These features available in the cloud DVRs are expected to increase the revenue inflow of the market during the forecast period."

Emergence of technologically advanced devices

DVRs were previously used for the storage of media content from television and compatible hard drives. But, because of the advent of cloud technology in the market, DVRs are used for recording high-quality videos even when the viewer is away from home. One of the latest innovations in the DVR market is the development of hybrid cloud DVR that can access the videos from both the internet and from digital video broadcasting.

The growing number of smartSTBs entering the market will increase the penetration of cloud DVR. The key factor influencing the growth is the ease with which media content can be streamed and shared among connected devices when using smart STBs and dongle. With the help of a home network, a smart STB connects all devices, and media content can be streamed and played on the internet, a central repository, or any connected device.

Increasing digitization of television networks

Digitization of cable networks has increasingly become predominant across the globe with the government mandating installing STBs in countries such as India and China, where a high proportion of TVs are sold. Also, it helps service providers to offer more channels at a lower cost. Furthermore, digitization provides consumers with HD audio and video at a lower price.

This process of digitization is anticipated to increase the demand for cloud DVR during the forecast period. Digitization is expected to provide consumers with a wider range of channels and better picture quality. Therefore, this will drive them to use cloud DVR services.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Content Protection Market 2017-2021

Global Movie Theater Market 2017-2021

Global Online Dating Services Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117005916/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com