Middle East and North Africa Pay TV Forecasts 2018-2023: Market will Grow to Reach $3.62 Billion

The "Middle East and North Africa Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pay TV revenues for the 20 countries covered in the eighth edition of the Middle East and North Africa Pay TV Forecasts report will reach $3.62 billion in 2023 - up by only 7.8% on 2017. Pay TV revenues will fall in 2018. They will be flat in 2019 before starting a slow recovery.

Concentrating just on the 13 Arabic-speaking countries, pay TV revenues will grow by 24% from $1.18 billion in 2017 to $1.46 billion in 2023, despite pay TV subscriptions rising by 47% over the same period to 5.84 million. If subscriptions are growing faster than revenues, then ARPUs must be falling.

Published in January 2018 , this 228-page PDF and excel report is our eighth edition. The report comes in six parts:

, this 228-page PDF and excel report is our eighth edition. The report comes in six parts: Executive summary and regional forecasts, with handy comparison tables to reveal the best growth prospects;

Major pay TV operators, including market share for each;

Regional forecasts summary from 2010 to 2023 by platform, by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers and by pay TV revenues;

Country insights for 25 territories;

Detailed country forecasts for 20 countries.

NEW FOR 2018: Prospects. Summary subscriber forecasts for 20 countries in a graphically appealing 43-page document.

Key Topics Covered:



Total households (000)

TV households (000)

Digital cable subs (000)

Analog cable subs (000)

Pay IPTV subscribers (000)

Pay digital Satellite TV subs (000)

Free-to-air Satellite TV HH (000)

Analog terrestrial households (000)

Primary FTA DTT households (000)

Primary Pay DTT households (000)



Digital homes (000)

Analog homes (000)

Pay TV subscribers (000)

Total DTT homes (000)



Digital cable subs/TV HH

Analog cable subs/TV HH

Pay IPTV subs/TV HH

Pay Satellite TV/TV HH

Free-to-air Satellite TV/TV HH

Analog terrestrial/TVHH

Primary FTA DTT/TV HH

Primary pay DTT/TV HH



TVHH/Total HH

Digital/TV HH

Analog/TV HH

Pay TV Subs/TV HH

Total DTT/TVHH



Stand-alone digital cable subs (000)

Dual-play digital cable subs (000)

Triple-play digital cable subs (000)



Stand-alone pay IPTV subs (000)

Dual-play pay IPTV subs (000)

Triple-play pay IPTV subs (000)



Revenues (US$ million)

Stand-alone digital cable revs

Dual-play digital cable TV revs

Triple-play digital cable TV revenues



Digital cable TV subs revenues

Digital cable TV on-demand revs

Digital cable TV revenues

Analog cable TV subs revs

Cable TV revenues

Stand-alone IPTV revenues

Dual-play IPTV revenues

Triple-play IPTV revenues

IPTV subscription revenues

IPTV on-demand revenues

IPTV revenues

Satellite TV subscription revenues



Satellite TV on-demand revenues



Satellite TV revenues

DTT subscription revs

DTT on-demand revenues

DTT revenues

Subscription revenues

On-demand revenues

Total revenues



Average Revenue Per User (ARPU - US$)

Stand-alone digital cable subs

Dual-play digital cable TV subs

Triple-play digital cable TV subs

Average digital cable (subs & VOD)



Analog cable TV subs

Stand-alone IPTV subs

Dual-play IPTV subs

Triple-play IPTV subs

Average IPTV (subs and VOD)

Pay Satellite TV (subs)

Pay Satellite TV (subs and PPV)

Pay DTT (subs)

Pay DTT (subs and PPV)

Average monthly ARPU



Pay TV subscribers by operator (000)

beIN (satellite)

OSN (satellite)

Invision (IPTV)

eLife (IPTV)

Others



Share of pay TV subs by operator %

beIN (satellite)

OSN (satellite)

Invision (IPTV)

eLife (IPTV)

Others



Subscription & VOD revenues (US$ million)

beIN (satellite)

OSN (satellite)

Invision (IPTV)

eLife (IPTV)

Others



Share of pay TV revenues by operator %

beIN (satellite)

OSN (satellite)

Invision (IPTV)

eLife (IPTV)

Others



Average Revenue Per User (ARPU - US$)

beIN (satellite)

OSN (satellite)

Invision (IPTV)

eLife (IPTV)



