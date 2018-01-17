Middle East and North Africa Pay TV Forecasts 2018-2023: Market will Grow to Reach $3.62 Billion

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Middle East and North Africa Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pay TV revenues for the 20 countries covered in the eighth edition of the Middle East and North Africa Pay TV Forecasts report will reach $3.62 billion in 2023 - up by only 7.8% on 2017. Pay TV revenues will fall in 2018. They will be flat in 2019 before starting a slow recovery.
Concentrating just on the 13 Arabic-speaking countries, pay TV revenues will grow by 24% from $1.18 billion in 2017 to $1.46 billion in 2023, despite pay TV subscriptions rising by 47% over the same period to 5.84 million. If subscriptions are growing faster than revenues, then ARPUs must be falling.
- Published in January 2018, this 228-page PDF and excel report is our eighth edition. The report comes in six parts:
- Executive summary and regional forecasts, with handy comparison tables to reveal the best growth prospects;
- Major pay TV operators, including market share for each;
- Regional forecasts summary from 2010 to 2023 by platform, by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers and by pay TV revenues;
- Country insights for 25 territories;
- Detailed country forecasts for 20 countries.
- NEW FOR 2018: Prospects. Summary subscriber forecasts for 20 countries in a graphically appealing 43-page document.
Key Topics Covered:
Total households (000)
TV households (000)
Digital cable subs (000)
Analog cable subs (000)
Pay IPTV subscribers (000)
Pay digital Satellite TV subs (000)
Free-to-air Satellite TV HH (000)
Analog terrestrial households (000)
Primary FTA DTT households (000)
Primary Pay DTT households (000)
Digital homes (000)
Analog homes (000)
Pay TV subscribers (000)
Total DTT homes (000)
Digital cable subs/TV HH
Analog cable subs/TV HH
Pay IPTV subs/TV HH
Pay Satellite TV/TV HH
Free-to-air Satellite TV/TV HH
Analog terrestrial/TVHH
Primary FTA DTT/TV HH
Primary pay DTT/TV HH
TVHH/Total HH
Digital/TV HH
Analog/TV HH
Pay TV Subs/TV HH
Total DTT/TVHH
Stand-alone digital cable subs (000)
Dual-play digital cable subs (000)
Triple-play digital cable subs (000)
Stand-alone pay IPTV subs (000)
Dual-play pay IPTV subs (000)
Triple-play pay IPTV subs (000)
Revenues (US$ million)
Stand-alone digital cable revs
Dual-play digital cable TV revs
Triple-play digital cable TV revenues
Digital cable TV subs revenues
Digital cable TV on-demand revs
Digital cable TV revenues
Analog cable TV subs revs
Cable TV revenues
Stand-alone IPTV revenues
Dual-play IPTV revenues
Triple-play IPTV revenues
IPTV subscription revenues
IPTV on-demand revenues
IPTV revenues
Satellite TV subscription revenues
Satellite TV on-demand revenues
Satellite TV revenues
DTT subscription revs
DTT on-demand revenues
DTT revenues
Subscription revenues
On-demand revenues
Total revenues
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU - US$)
Stand-alone digital cable subs
Dual-play digital cable TV subs
Triple-play digital cable TV subs
Average digital cable (subs & VOD)
Analog cable TV subs
Stand-alone IPTV subs
Dual-play IPTV subs
Triple-play IPTV subs
Average IPTV (subs and VOD)
Pay Satellite TV (subs)
Pay Satellite TV (subs and PPV)
Pay DTT (subs)
Pay DTT (subs and PPV)
Average monthly ARPU
Pay TV subscribers by operator (000)
beIN (satellite)
OSN (satellite)
Invision (IPTV)
eLife (IPTV)
Others
Share of pay TV subs by operator %
beIN (satellite)
OSN (satellite)
Invision (IPTV)
eLife (IPTV)
Others
Subscription & VOD revenues (US$ million)
beIN (satellite)
OSN (satellite)
Invision (IPTV)
eLife (IPTV)
Others
Share of pay TV revenues by operator %
beIN (satellite)
OSN (satellite)
Invision (IPTV)
eLife (IPTV)
Others
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU - US$)
beIN (satellite)
OSN (satellite)
Invision (IPTV)
eLife (IPTV)
