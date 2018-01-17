48V Issues and Prospects: Unlocking the Opportunities 2017-2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

48V - a key automotive technology of the 2020s



48V is clearly going to be a very important technology in the coming decade. Some senior OEM executives say it should be one of those fundamental technologies that should be adopted by all ICE vehicles in the future.



Key benefits for 48V are that it is is a system that augments combustion engines to reduce fuel consumption, reduces particulate emissions in diesels and improves the driver experience by increasing the responsiveness of the vehicle.



48V systems can help OEMs deliver most of the reductions in CO2 emisisons required by regulations at a fraction of the cost of full electrification - a real benefit in a world of political uncertainty about the future of EV subsidies - and without having to tackle the barriers to adoption (such as range and cost) thrown up by more fully electric solutions.

What this report offers



The report offers insight into the opportunities and challenges offered by the development of 48V Power Supply Systems for automotive OEMs, established suppliers and potential new entrants.



It looks at new systems and new applications that are enabled by higher voltage power systems - and the ripple effects on electrical and electronic architectures and feature configurations that could follow.

48V systems will get better



There is a lot of room for improvement in the technology, according to two leading engineering consultants familiar with the area:



Jason McConnell, Business Unit Director at IAV Automotive Engineering:



People are looking to integrate technologies, putting the battery, power electronics from the inverter and the DC-DC converter in one box so you've got less cabling. 48V technologies can be adopted over a large number of vehicles; there's definitely reusability and scalability in most designs.



Tomasz Salamon, Engineering Operations Manager for Hybrid and Electric Systems at Ricardo: Eventually we'll see more components going to 48V, which gives you smaller and more-efficient electrical components and more power capability.



And these benefits will be enhanced by scale effects.



Rudolf Stark, head of the Hybrid Electric Vehicle Business Unit at Continental has said that his company expects good market penetration across all vehicle segments, from A to D. That, he says, will bring large quantities of the technology to market and ensure cost-effective production.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



1.1 The 42V revolution that never was

1.2 What did we learn from the 42V exercise?

1.3 Why 48V, and why now?



Chapter 2: The automotive industry's assessment of 48V



2.1 The future of 48V: the industry's consensus view

2.2 A change in consensus? Comparing 2016 vs. 2017 Autelligence survey results

2.2.1 General comments

2.2.2 Could 48V roll out sooner than originally anticipated?

2.2.3 What is really driving 48V progress?

2.2.4 Will socio-political uncertainty influence growth?

2.2.5 48V is about more than emissions: power unlocks value!

2.3 Key questions about the uncertainties leading up to 2025



Chapter 3: Overview of global market drivers and restraints



3.1 EV incentives: a mixed blessing for 48V MHEVs

3.2 Shifting trends contribute to 48V sales

3.2.1 48V MHEVs set to outgun 12V SSVs

3.2.2 Growth in the premium brand market: what is the benefit to 48V?

3.2.3 Automated vehicles and 48V electrification: a match made in heaven!

3.3 Global uncertainties could upset the consensus view

3.3.1 Fuel is cheap, but is this likely to change?

3.3.2 Politicians want to restrict diesel/ICEs

3.3.3 The Trump administration seems set to trade GHGs for jobs

3.3.4 The Chinese revolution: Is there room for 48V?

3.3.5 The death of the 48V MHEV in India: India's future lies with EVs

3.4 It all comes down to cost: what will the customer pay for 48V?

3.5 Chapter 3 summary: uncertainties and forecasts



Chapter 4: Flexible 48V building blocks fit any strategy



4.1 It is all about saving the planet: 48V's role in cutting emissions

4.1.1 Some markets are about to run into emissions trouble

4.1.2 New emissions test procedures rewrite all the rules

4.1.3 No need to go HV: 48V will meet emissions targets

4.1.4 Will 48V save the diesel; or replace it?

4.2 Tiny engines love the 48V Powernet

4.2.1 The 48V eSupercharger: the best of both worlds

4.2.2 48V torque-boost puts the fun back into driving

4.2.3 Going electric stamps out parasitic losses

4.3 More sizzle less steak: are premium brands selling 48V as a feature?

4.4 Comfort features come standard with 48V

4.5 Automated vehicles: smart cars need a lot of power

4.6 Chapter 4 summary: uncertainties and forecasts



Chapter 5: OEMs show their hand



5.1 Mercedes-Benz goes all out with an ISG

5.2 Renault shows the way with a cost effective BSG

5.3 OEMs lining up to roll out new 48V models

5.4 Chapter 5 summary: uncertainties and forecasts



Chapter 6: Projects comparing 48V options: examples



6.1 Diesel can work: the ADEPT project

6.2 The Schaeffler High Performance 48V concept with AWD

6.3 Chapter 6 summary: uncertainties and forecasts



Chapter 7: 48V - Key technologies up to 2030 and beyond



7.1 The heart of 48V: batteries dictate the pace

7.1.1 Are lead acid batteries still relevant?

7.1.2 Li-Ion: chemistry of choice

7.1.3 Can new cathode materials unlock more energy?

7.1.4 Solving capacity loss in lithium-sulfur batteries

7.1.5 IONICS: paving the way for the next generation

7.1.6 Revolutionary solid state battery ups the ante

7.1.7 A 48V battery delivers 25kW!

7.1.8 Can the flowcell battery work in a car?

7.2 Materials and design set to revolutionize power electronics

7.2.1 New materials pave the way to higher switching frequencies

7.2.2 Managing the energy flow in dual voltage systems

7.3 Future of 48V rotating machine technology

7.4 Back to the future with 12V MHEVs

7.5 Chapter 7 summary: Uncertainties and forecasts



Chapter 8: 48V as a powerful EV - the Volabo concept



8.1 A 48V motor producing 180kW!

8.2 Unique controls deal with the high current

8.3 Smart battery configuration provides the power

8.4 What to do with transmission cables?

8.5 Post MHEV: High power 48V offers impressive performance

8.6 Chapter 8 summary: uncertainties and forecasts



