The global commercial griddle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117005914/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial griddle market 2018-2022 under their food and beverage library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global commercial griddle market segmentation by mode of control and heat source

Technavio's report on the global commercial griddle market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by mode of control, including commercial griddles with manual controls and commercial griddles with thermostat controls. Commercial thermostat control griddles offer operators complete control over the cooking temperature.

Based on heat source, the global commercial griddle market has been segmented into commercial gas griddles and commercial electric griddles. As of 2017, almost 74% of the market share came from commercial gas griddles.

"Commercial gas griddles primarily use natural gas or liquid propane as a heat source because it is relatively less expensive when compared with electricity. Commercial gas griddles are the most preferred commercial griddle types among foodservice establishments. The faster recovery of temperature and the availability of commercial griddles with improved features are some factors that will propel the growth of the commercial gas griddles during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for food service research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Global commercial griddle market: competitive landscape

The global commercial griddle market is anticipated to be highly concentrated by the end of 2022. The vendors in the market are trying to compete efficiently based on the technology, research and developmental activities, brand, and labor. Some of the vendors in the market are Electrolux, Illinois Tool Works, Middleby Corporation, Standex International Corporation, The Vollrath Company, and Welbilt. Vendors of the electric griddle market are also concentrating on differentiating their products based on several factors such as the innovation, quality of products, regulatory compliance, and the price.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Growing focus on enhancing production efficiency in commercial kitchens

Growing focus on energy-efficient cooking options

Market trends:

Growing inclination toward ENERGY STAR certified commercial griddles

Increasing adoption of commercial griddles with infrared burners

Get a sample copy of the global commercial griddle market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing food service research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117005914/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com