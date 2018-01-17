Facing the Great Cryptocurrency Crash of 2018The moment of truth has finally arrived. We're witnessing the great cryptocurrency crash of 2018.The granddaddy of cryptos just bit the bullet and with it, the dominoes have begun to fall. While all the top 10 cryptocurrencies are trading lower by more than 20%, the Ripple crash eclipses them all with more than a 33% drop in prices in just one day.It is nerve-racking because this cryptocurrency alone has wiped out more than $40.0 billion from the market in just one week. That's the most any cryptocurrency has lost in market value, after Bitcoin.The optimists are arguing that this could only be a.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...