Australian metals and mining company South32 upgraded annual production guidance for its South African manganese operations on Wednesday but left its projections unchanged for all other minerals after a mixed second quarter. South32 saw increased levels of manganese and metallurgical coal production over the three months leading to 31 December after its Australian mining projects started up again, but the group also posted declines in alumina, nickel, zinc, lead and silver production throughout ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...