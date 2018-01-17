sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,47 Euro		-0,054
-2,14 %
WKN: A14QLH ISIN: AU000000S320 Ticker-Symbol: 32Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTH32 LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOUTH32 LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,427
2,548
20:19
2,468
2,514
20:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOUTH32 LIMITED
SOUTH32 LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOUTH32 LIMITED2,47-2,14 %