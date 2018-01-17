Online marketing company Veltyco Group said it was buying a 51% stake in Varkasso, which provides crypto wallet solutions known as 8Crypt through a cash and shares combination worth 0.3m. Veltyco said it planned to incorporate 8Crypt's crypto wallet across each of the platforms of Veltyco's various partners, including Veltyco's own site Bet90.com, allowing customers access to each platform from one wallet without having to make separate deposits on each of the individual platforms. 8Crypt allows ...

