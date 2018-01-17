Industrial production in the States surged ahead last month, boosted by sharply higher output from both mining and utilities. Significantly, readings for the month of October were subject to large upwards revisions. According to the Federal Reserve, industrial production jumped by 0.9% month-on-month, easily outpacing the 0.3% rise which economists had penciled in. Economists had projected an increase of 0.3%. Acting as a partial offset, November's reading was revised lower by three tenths of a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...