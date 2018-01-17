Global Managed IT Service Providers Markets 2018-2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This research report covers the overall global managed IT services market and categorizes it by geographies and by service type. Service types include infrastructure services, network services, security services and other services.

Changes such as increasing digitization and migration to the cloud infrastructure led to increase in demand for managed IT services and changed the market dynamics globally. This means that market participants need to adjust to a new market reality, which is described in this report. . Global industry leaders and large organizations see an increasing trend of outsourcing across various industries to drive the managed IT services market.

Increasing demand from cloud based services from the banking, financial services and insurance, technology, and healthcare industries is expected to drive this market. Many companies are expanding their geographical presence inorganically through mergers and acquisitions. Moreover, there is increasing government support for IT initiatives and use of technology in their processes. These factors are expected to drive the global managed IT services market.

The global managed IT services market is concentrated with the leading three players collectively having more than 50% of the market. Major players in the market include IBM, DXC Technology, Fujitsu and Atos and others.

Key report highlights:

The global market for managed IT services reached $149.1 billion in 2016. This market is estimated to reach $256.5 billion in 2021 from $166.7 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% for 2017-2021.

The United States market will grow from $62.0 billion in 2017 to $94.5 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 11.1% for 2017-2021

market will grow from in 2017 to in 2021 at a CAGR of 11.1% for 2017-2021 Infrastructure services constitutes the largest segment of the managed IT services market at 47.1% of total sales followed by network services and security services.

This report includes:

An overview of the global market for managed IT services.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2012 through 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Characterization and quantification of the market potential for managed IT services by region and product.

Evaluation of the market by segments such as infrastructure services, network services, security services, and other services.

Discussion of market drivers, restraints, and trends affecting the market.

Profiles of the major companies in the industry, including: IBM, DXC Technology, Fujitsu Ltd., Atos, Deutsche Telekom, Tata Consultancy Services(TCS), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc.

