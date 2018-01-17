Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market Worth 31.2 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Marketby Platform (Aviation and Space), Application (Aviation (Cabin Seats, Sanitary Facilities) and Space (Air Purification)), Fit (OEM and Aftermarket), Material (Silver, Copper), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets' , the market is estimated at USD 22.4 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 31.2 Million by 2022, at projected CAGR of 6.90% from 2017 to 2022.

This growth can be attributed to the increase in safety concerns against contagious diseases from harmful microorganisms and rise in aircraft deliveries.

"Aviation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the aerospace antimicrobial coating market"

Based on platform, the aerospace antimicrobial coating market has been segmented into aviation and space. The commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to the increasing aircraft deliveries and safety concerns against contagious diseases from microorganisms. The domination of commercial segment can also be attributed to the high number of aircraft fleet and expected deliveries across the globe.

"Aftermarket segment is expected to have the highest CAGR in the aerospace antimicrobial coating market"

Based on fit, the aerospace antimicrobial coating market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increase in passenger traffic. The cabin interior coatings get stained, scratched, or washed away while the aircraft is in use by passengers and while cleaning. This has led to the increase in antimicrobial recoating by airlines globally.

"Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR for aerospace antimicrobial coating market"

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Factors such as air passenger traffic in emerging countries such as India and China and improving economic conditions in Asia Pacific are expected to drive the growth of the aerospace antimicrobial coating market. Latin America and Africa are considered as worthy growth prospects, as Latin America has major aircraft manufacturers operating in the region.

The major players in this market are PPG (US), BASF (Germany), Sherwin Williams (US), Mankiewicz (Germany), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Henkel (Germany), Hentzen (US), MAPAERO (France), Permagard (France), Dunmore (US), Hexion (US), and Polymer Technologies (US), among others.

The report segments and analyzes the aerospace antimicrobial coating market by platform (aviation, space), by aviation end use (commercial, defense), platform by aviation application (air supply & management system, thermal management & control system, cabin pressure & control system, sanitary facilities and kitchen, cabin seats & interior), platform by space application (air purification & oxygen systems, cabin pressure & control system, sanitary facilities & purification systems, others), by material (silver, copper, others), and by fit (OEM and aftermarket) and maps these segments and subsegments across the major regions of the world, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

