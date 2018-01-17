Israeli Start-Up Gong.io Named as One of Top 100 Software Companies for 2018 by G2 Crowd

SAN MATEO, California and TEL AVIV, Israel, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Gong.io, the leading SaaS company in the fast-growing category of Conversation Intelligence for sales teams, has reached no.47 in the 2018 list of top 100 software companies by leading software reviews platform G2 Crowd.

"We're honored and humbled to have Gong.io's product recognized among the leading software solutions internationally and to be one of only three Israeli companies on such an impressive list. 2017 was our first full year of sales, which marked huge growth in our team size, hundreds of customers, and thousands of happy users. 2018 is set to be no less amazing," saidAmit Bendov, Gong.io CEO and Co-Founder

