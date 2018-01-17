Technavio market research analysts forecast the global electronic design automation market is expected to exceed USD 11 billion by 2022, according to their latest report.

The report further segments the global electronic design automation market by type (on-premise solutions and cloud-based solutions), by product (semiconductor IP, CAE, IC physical design and verification, PCBs and MCMs, and services), and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global electronic design automation market:

Growing design complexity to improve functionality

Rising adoption of SoC technology

Design for high-precision, miniaturized electronic devices

The semiconductor market is defined by the need for high functionality, performance, and bandwidth. Thus, semiconductor device manufacturers should enhance their offerings in terms of performance and functionality. They must also ensure that they maintain the time to market to gain an advantage over their competitors. The increasing complexity of semiconductor chip designs has further increased the manufacturing complexity.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipment research, "The features and functionalities provided by consumer electronic devices are increasing as electronic device manufacturers are concentrating on differentiating their offerings. Semiconductor device manufacturers have addressed this need by developing new and more complex architectures and designs such as the advent of 3D architecture and MCMs."

Rising adoption of SoC technology

The use of SoCs has increased significantly over the last five years. Several smart electronics manufacturers have started integrating this technology into their devices such as wireless communication equipment, electrocardiogram (ECG), smartphones, telemetry devices, and automotive body electronics. In addition, due to the emergence of system-in-package (SiP) technology, mixed-signal SoC manufacturers can integrate more functionalities onto a single chip.

The launch of 4G networks in several countries such as India and China has resulted in the deployment of long-term evolution technology (LTE). This technology has a significant impact on the smart devices market, leading to exponential growth of smartphones, tablets, and wearables with 3G and 4G connectivity.

Design for high-precision, miniaturized electronic devices

There is an increase in the demand for compact electronic devices from almost all sectors, including communication devices, automotive, industrial manufacturing, and healthcare equipment. This has encouraged semiconductor IC manufacturers to increase their R&D expenditure to reduce the size of the ICs and enhance their performance. This has led to the emergence of MEMS and 3D semiconductor devices.

ICs have become denser over the last decade. MEMs and 3D ICs have an increasing number of interconnects and transistors integrated into them. These ICs require finer deposition and patterning. Chip manufacturers have migrated from planar field-effect transistor designs to fin-shaped FET architecture designs.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

