Rare Triple Crown highlights Teleperformance's global excellence and innovation in the contact center outsourcing industry

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, today announced it received three prestigious Contact Center Outsourcing Company of the Year Awards from Frost Sullivan, recognizing its entire regional operations in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. The awards honor Teleperformance for a high degree of innovation in services, technologies, and leadership with a focus on customer value and market penetration. This is the sixth consecutive year Teleperformance operations in Asia Pacific were honored with this award, the fourth consecutive year for North America and the second time for Europe.

Specific Teleperformance initiatives that impressed Frost Sullivan include:

- Anticipating Cybersecurity Needs and Protecting Client Data: Teleperformance creates technologies and provides the experience and skills needed to offer unparalleled security solutions for clients. Its latest innovations include state-of-the-art enhanced security platforms and processes.

- Investment in Omnichannel: Teleperformance operates a state-of-the-art Customer Experience Lab (CX Lab) which extracts data insights and informs clients on evolving customer satisfaction and preferences across channels. Additionally, its "Customer Experience Journey" Showrooms take clients and prospects through a seamless omnichannel experience using internally developed tools and technologies.

- Strategic Multilingual Hubs: Teleperformance set up "Multilingual Euro Hubs", which covers the European market from a small number of centers by offering services in approximately 30 European languages. The company operates similar multilingual hubs around the world.

"Teleperformance's commitment to exceeding client standards and expectations is exemplified by its technology expertise, process excellence, global footprint, and capability to customize for local markets," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Senior Vice President, Best Practices, Frost Sullivan. "The company is at the forefront of both innovation and human interactions they continue to impress us with new strategies, technologies and processes that benefit clients and further strengthen its position as an industry leader."

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Global CEO, Teleperformance Group, said: "Being named Contact Center Outsourcing Company of the Year in three regions in the same year by Frost Sullivan is a historic industry milestone. This is exceptional independent validation of the value we provide to clients and the superb work by our teams around the world. We remain totally committed to global excellence for our clients by serving as a safe and innovative personal link between their brand and their customers."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (RCF ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based on €1 $1.11).

The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000 employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, and MSCI Global Standard. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

