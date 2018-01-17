Two Day Workshop: Vendor and Supplier Qualification Program for FDA Regulated Industries (Boston, MA, United States - June 28-29, 2018)

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Vendor and Supplier Qualification Program for FDA Regulated Industries" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The FDA regulates manufacturers of medical products such as devices, pharmaceuticals, tissue products, and biologics. However, the regulations don't usually extent to suppliers. Instead, the FDA expects the medical product manufacturer to implement an effective program to qualify and re-qualify suppliers for these regulated industries.

An effective supplier qualification program has some specific elements including determining expectations and requirements, identifying potential suppliers, evaluating them, selecting a supplier, and re-evaluating the selected suppliers. When issues arise, the manufacturer communicates with the supplier and manages corrective action.

The result is a supplier qualification program that address two principle questions:

Which suppliers are good enough to start doing business with you

Which suppliers should continue to do business with you

This workshop explains an overarching supplier qualification program that is common to FDA regulated medical product manufacturers. It also provides the details of the various program areas such as devices, pharmaceuticals, etc.

An effective supplier qualification uses tools and techniques. The workshop explains particularly relevant tools such as supplier audits, metrics, scorecards, acceptance verification, and corrective action. These techniques help make the program FDA compliant and robust.



Why You Should Attend:



An effective supplier qualification program can prevent problems and save money. The goal is to ensure that competent suppliers provide products and services correctly and on time. This saves cost and helps you provide good products to your customers. In addition, an effective supplier qualification program meets the regulatory requirements; you will not need to worry about an FDA 483 or a Warning Letter. This workshop provides the information you need to establish and manage an effective program.



Learning Objectives:

Define a sustainable supplier qualification program

Understand how to set expectations and requirements

Learn how to identify potential suppliers

Understand methods to evaluate potential supplier's for their ability to meet your requirements

Know how to select suppliers based on the evaluation

Learn the requirements to keep records - a key component for FDA compliance

Learn sound methods to specify the products and services from suppliers

Understand how to evaluate received products and services, including statistical techniques

Learn the techniques to monitor and measure supplier performance

Understand how to re-evaluate suppliers and keep records

Learn methods to improve or replace poor performers

Understand supplier qualification tools including audits and performance evaluation

Who Should Attend

Purchasing Managers

Quality Managers

Supplier Quality Engineers

Audit Managers

Compliance Managers

Law Department Managers

Regulators

Quality and Sales Department Staff

Compliance Consultants

Senior Management



Agenda:



Day 01 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)



Registration Process: 8:30 AM - 9:00 AM



Session Start Time: 9:00 AM



Part A - Overview of a Supplier Qualification Program

Determining expectations and requirements

Identifying potential suppliers

Supplier evaluation

Supplier selection

Supplier measuring and monitoring

Supplier re-evaluation

Supplier communication

Supplier corrective action

Part B - Regulatory Framework for Suppliers

Device regulations

Tissue product regulations

Pharmaceutical regulations

Biologicals regulations

Commonality and differences

Guidance documents

Part C - Requirements and Potential Suppliers

Defining requirements

Documenting expectations

Identifying potential supplier

Communicating requirements and expectations

Reviewing the responses

Part D - Supplier Evaluation and Selection

Comparing Requirements to Responses

Using Comparative Tools - The Radar Chart

Using Comparative Tools - The Cost of Ownership

Detail Tools - The Role of the Onsite Audit

Detail Tools - Evaluation the Virtual Company

Detail Tools - Debarment and Similar Issues

Supplier Selection and Records

Day 02 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)



Part E - Placing Purchase Orders

Defining Contractual Information

Purchasing Information

Written Quality Agreements

Part F - Receiving Product and Services

Verification

Statistical Methods - Lot Acceptance Sampling Plans

Handling nonconformances

Detail Tools - Requests for Corrective Action

Part G - Supplier Monitoring and Measuring

Factors to Consider

Detail Tools - Defining Classical Metrics

Detail Tools - Implementing Predictive Methods

Communicating the Results to Management

Communicating the Results to the Supplier

Part H - Supplier Re-evaluation

Identifying Poor Performers

Retaining Suppliers

Get Well Programs

Disqualification of Suppliers

End of Workshop

