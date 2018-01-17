Q4 sales in line with expectations

Full year sales limited by insulin cartridge production constraints

Cellnovo Group (Paris:CLNV) ("Cellnovo" CLNV: EN Paris), a medical technology company marketing the first mobile, connected, all-in-one diabetes management system, today reports its revenue from sales, and its cash position at December 31, 2017.

Annual Quarterly 3 months In K euros 2017 2016 Q4 2017 Q4 2016 Sales €1,058 1,417 €368.6 363.2 New systems sold

(units) 203 405 58 109

In 2017, Cellnovo recorded sales of €1,058 thousand, down 25.3% compared to the previous year. This decrease reflects the Company's decision to limit the number of new patients equipped with its system as a result of limited in-house capacity to produce insulin cartridges.

Fourth-quarter sales totaled €368.6 thousand, up +1.5% compared with the fourth quarter of 2016. During the final quarter of the year, Cellnovo sold 58 new devices, bringing the total number of systems sold since launch to 832.

At December 31, 2017, Cellnovo had a cash position of €13.0 million. This figure does not include any drawdowns from the €20 million loan agreement made with the European Investment Bank in July 2017.

Sophie Baratte, Chief Executive Officer of Cellnovo, commented:"As recently announced, the implementation of the optimisation plan for the mass production line with Flex, our manufacturing partner, is on track. Although sales of new systems remain limited, recurring revenues from sales of insulin cartridges are growing. Sales over the last quarter were in line with expectations.

In parallel with efforts to reach large-scale production, we obtained, last December, the CE marking of our next generation system, a Bluetooth and AndroidTM-enabled micro-pump for insulin delivery. We also announced the launch of the first clinical study for PEPPER, a personalised decision-support solution based on artificial intelligence for the management of diabetes. We are thus well-positioned to be a major player in innovative solutions for the management of diabetes.

For more information go to www.cellnovo.com

Compact, intuitive and entirely connected, Cellnovo's insulin pump comprises a mobile touchscreen controller with a blood-glucose meter. This unique device allows optimal management of insulin injections whilst ensuring extensive freedom of movement and peace of mind for patients. Thanks to the automatic transmission of data, it also allows the patient's condition to be continually monitored by family members and healthcare professionals in real time.

Cellnovo is listed on Euronext, Compartment C

ISIN: FR0012633360 Ticker: CLNV

