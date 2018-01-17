Regulatory News:

TxCell SA (Paris:TXCL) (FR0010127662 TXCL), a developer of cellular immunotherapies based on regulatory T cells (Tregs) for inflammation, autoimmunity and transplantation, today announces it has obtained an interest-free loan from Bpifrance, a French government agency, for the preclinical development of its most advanced CAR-Treg program. The €1.2 million funding represents circa 25% (50% of eligible costs) of a broad program covering the preclinical and non-clinical pharmaceutical development of TxCell's HLA-A2 CAR-Treg cellular therapy product for the prevention of chronic rejection after solid organ transplantation. Costs related to the preclinical phase of the program are approximately €5 million, including the cost of transferring the technology to a Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO).

The Bpifrance loan is an interest-free innovation loan entitled 'Prêt Taux Zéro pour l'Innovation' (PTZI)1. This financing instrument serves to support companies to develop innovative products with real commercial potential. Additional information is available on the Bpifrance website.

"The €1.2 million loan from Bpifrance comes at a time when TxCell is entering a decisive year," said Raphaël Flipo, CFO of TxCell. "It provides us with additional means to advance our lead CAR-Treg program targeting HLA-A2 through preclinical development, and set the stage for the first-in-man study. An alternative therapeutic option to prevent chronic rejection in transplanted patients remains an area of significant unmet need."

About TxCell's transplantation CAR-Treg program

TxCell's most advanced CAR-Treg program targets the prevention of chronic rejection after organ transplantation. Transplant rejection remains one of the major challenges in transplantation. In the case of kidney transplants, graft survival is only 50% at ten years2. In the case of lung transplants, the mortality rate remains high (40-55% at five years)3. As an alternative to non-specific immunosuppression, TxCell's CAR-Treg approach aims to induce immune tolerance to the graft in a local and specific manner.

For this program, CAR-Treg cells are designed to target HLA-A2, a common mismatch antigen in transplantation. TxCell is currently evaluating two CAR-Treg cell populations in preclinical models of graft rejection: CD4+FoxP3+ CAR-Treg cells and CD8+FoxP3+ CAR-Treg cells. One HLA-A2 CD4+FoxP3+ CAR-Treg candidate has already shown strong efficacy in a preclinical GvHD model4,5

TxCell is a biotechnology company that develops platforms for innovative, personalized T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of severe inflammatory and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical need. TxCell is targeting transplant rejection as well as a range of autoimmune diseases (both T-cell and B-cell-mediated), including multiple sclerosis, lupus nephritis and bullous pemphigoid.

TxCell's cellular immunotherapies are based on regulatory T lymphocytes (Tregs). Tregs are a T cell population discovered in the nineties for which anti-inflammatory properties have been demonstrated. Contrary to conventional approaches based on non-specific polyclonal Tregs, TxCell is exclusively developing engineered antigen-specific Tregs, where the antigen specificity is brought by a Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) (CAR-Treg cells).

Based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, TxCell is listed on Euronext Paris and currently has 46 employees.

Upcoming events Scientific and medical conferences Jan 30-31, 2018 Combined CAR-T Congress Europe Berlin (DE) Feb 11-15, 2018 Keystone conference: Emerging cellular therapies Keystone (US) Feb 20-22, 2018 CAR-TCR Summit Europe London (UK) Mar 20-22, 2018 Combined CAR-T Congress USA Boston (US) Financial and business conferences Mar 14, 2018 ARM's 8th Annual Advanced Therapies Summit Amsterdam (NL)

