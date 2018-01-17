2017 A difficult year overall Slowing sales momentum in 2017: +1.6% LFL in the full year vs +3.0% in 2016 Recurring operating income expected at around €2.00bn in the full year (non-audited estimate), down about -15% at current exchange rates Free Cash Flow excluding exceptional items around €950m (non-audited estimate) vs. €1,039m in 2016

An improved performance in the fourth quarter following an atypical third quarter Like-for-like growth of 1.9% in Q4, marking a sharp improvement over the previous quarter (+0.5% in Q3) and in line with the first half (+2.1% in H1); Improved trends, notably in France (+ 1.5 LFL in Q4 vs -0.9% in Q3), with: more favorable momentum in all formats successful Black Friday and year-end campaigns Growth still weak in Brazil , impacted by food deflation

The Group's transformation plan will be presented on January 23

Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA):

Fourth quarter 2017 Full-year 2017 Sales

inc. VAT

(€m) LFL* Total variation Sales inc.

VAT (€m) LFL* Total variation At current

exchange

rates At constant

exchange

rates At current

exchange

rates At constant

exchange

rates France 10,706 +1.5% -0.5% -0.5% 40,096 +0.8% -0.1% -0.1% Other countries 12,621 +2.1% +0.1% +4.7% 48,144 +2.2% +5.6% +5.1% Group 23,328 +1.9% -0.2% +2.3% 88,240 +1.6% +3.0% +2.7%

*ex petrol and ex calendar and at constant exchange rates

A difficult full-year 2017

2017 Sales: Total growth of +2.7% at constant exchange rates

Sales inc. VAT (€m) LFL* Total variation At

current

exchange

rates At

constant

exchange

rates Group 88,240 +1.6% +3.0% +2.7% France 40,096 +0.8% -0.1% -0.1% Other countries 48,144 +2.2% +5.6% +5.1% Europe 23,566 +1.3% +5.0% +4.9% Latin America 18,021 +6.1% +10.9% +8.9% Asia 6,557 -3.7% -4.7% -3.3%

*ex petrol and calendar effects of -0.2% and -0.5% respectively, at constant exchange rate

Carrefour posted sales of €88,240m in full-year 2017, representing total growth of +3.0%. At constant exchange rates, sales were up +2.7%.

The Group's like-for-like growth was +1.6% in 2017, to be compared with like-for-like growth of +3.0% in 2016. This evolution notably reflects a slowdown in food sales growth that was particularly marked in the second half. Food sales in Brazil grew at a far slower pace in 2017, impacted by food deflation since the month of June while food inflation had been high in 2016, in particular in the second half. Food sales in France and in Europe in 2017 showed broadly similar trends to 2016.

Non-food sales improved on a like-for-like basis in 2017 vs 2016. Brazil benefited from a revision of its non-food commercial proposition. In France, apparel benefited from a revision of its product lines and its commercial policy.

In France, total sales are slightly up, by +0.8% like-for-like in 2017. In a highly competitive environment, Carrefour's commercial momentum was similar to that of 2016.

In a toughening competitive environment in Europe, like-for-like growth in the full year stood at +1.3%, notably reflecting improved trends in Northern Europe.

The slowdown in like-for-like growth in Latin America (+6.1% in 2017 vs +13.5% in 2016) reflects food deflation in Brazil in the second half, to be compared with double-digit inflation in 2016, as well as high inflation in Argentina in a context that remains challenging.

Sales trends in Asia improved over the year, at -3.7% (vs -5.0% in 2016).

Outlook for recurring Operating Income and Free Cash Flow (non-audited estimates)

Recurring Operating Income for full-year 2017 should stand at about €2.00bn, a drop of -15% at current exchange rates.

This full-year evolution notably reflects:

strong commercial pressure, particularly in France,

an increase in distribution costs in our main markets,

an increase in depreciation after a period of significant investments,

a more difficult situation in Argentina.

The full-year Recurring Operating Income also includes sources of losses that continue to weigh on profitability, notably the ex-Dia store network for about -€150m.

Free cash flow in full-year 2017, excluding exceptional items, should stand around €950m vs. €1,039m in 2016.

Capital expenditure in the full year should stand at €2,145mn ex Cargo.

FOURTH QUARTER 2017 SALES:

LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH OF +1.9%

Sales inc. VAT (€m) LFL* Total variation At current

exchange

rates At

constant

exchange

rates Group 23,328 +1.9% -0.2% +2.3% France 10,706 +1.5% -0.5% -0.5% Other countries 12,621 +2.1% +0.1% +4.7% Europe 6,509 +0.4% +3.4% +3.3% Latin America 4,673 +5.9% -2.4% +8.4% Asia 1,439 -3.0% -5.4% -0.7%

*ex petrol and calendar effects of -0.3% and -0.6% respectively, at constant exchange rates

Carrefour's fourth-quarter 2017 sales stood at €23,328m, up +1.9% like-for-like, an improvement over the previous quarter (+0.5%), principally linked to activity in France.

In a persistently competitive environment, France posted like-for-like growth of +1.5% vs -0.9% in the third quarter, reflecting more favorable momentum in all formats and successful Black Friday and year-end campaigns. Sales at hypermarkets, up +0.7% like-for-like, also benefited from the Carrefour Anniversary campaign, which took place in October this year instead of in September, as in 2016.

Europe's performance (+0.4% like-for-like and +3.4% in total at current exchange rates) was in line with that of Q3:

In Spain , like-for-like sales were down -0.6%. This evolution reflects a high comparable base and continued competitive pressure in this market. Total growth was +6.0%, notably taking into account the Eroski stores acquired and integrated in the first half;

, like-for-like sales were down -0.6%. This evolution reflects a high comparable base and continued competitive pressure in this market. Total growth was +6.0%, notably taking into account the Eroski stores acquired and integrated in the first half; Like-for-like sales in Italy were down -1.1%. This evolution reflects strong comparables over the past two years, notably supported by the momentum of store remodelings and the roll-out of clusterization in supermarkets, as well as a toughening competitive environment;

were down -1.1%. This evolution reflects strong comparables over the past two years, notably supported by the momentum of store remodelings and the roll-out of clusterization in supermarkets, as well as a toughening competitive environment; Like-for-like sales in Belgium were up +0.8%;

were up +0.8%; Sales in Poland were up by +1.9% on a like-for-like basis despite a high comparable base in Q4 2016. The strong momentum continued in Romania, with sales up +7.8%.

In Latin America, like-for-like sales were up +5.9%:

In Brazil,like-for-like sales rose +1.4%, impacted by food deflation that continued in the fourth quarter (of around -5%) while Q4 2016 saw food inflation of +13%.

In this context, Atacadão's like-for-like sales still posted 2.2% growth, with higher volumes, notably thanks to an excellent Black Friday campaign. Like-for-like sales at Carrefour Retail were broadly stable at -0.1%.

Like-for-like sales in Argentina increased by +23.2%, a level close to the country's inflation rate.

In Asia, sales were down -3.0% on a like-for-like basis. China posted a like-for-like sales drop of -5.4%, in line with trends observed over the past quarters, while favorable trends continued in Taiwan, where like-for-like sales rose for the twelth consecutive quarter, by +3.5%.

AGENDA

Presentation of the transformation plan: January 23, 2018

Full-year 2017 results: February 28, 2018 (conference call after market close)

First-quarter 2018 sales: April 11, 2018

VARIATION OF FULL-YEAR 2017 SALES INC. VAT

The Group's sales in the full year stood at €88,240m. In the period, currencies had a favorable effect of +0.3%. The petrol effect was a favorable +0.2% and the calendar effect was an unfavorable -0.5%.

Sales

inc. VAT

(€m) Variation ex petrol ex

calendar Total variation inc.

petrol LFL Organic At constant

exchange

rates At current

exchange

rates France 40,096 +0.8% -0.3% -0.1% -0.1% Hypermarkets 20,783 -0.5% -1.0% -0.2% -0.2% Supermarkets 12,824 +0.9% -1.0% -1.4% -1.4% Convenience/other formats 6,489 +4.7% +3.6% +2.8% +2.8% Other countries 48,144 +2.2% +4.1% +5.1% +5.6% Other European countries 23,566 +1.3% +2.0% +4.9% +5.0% Spain 9,609 +0.4% +1.1% +7.2% +7.2% Italy 5,510 +0.9% +0.1% +0.5% +0.5% Belgium 4,375 +0.3% +0.2% -0.2% -0.2% Poland 2,062 +3.6% +6.0% +5.5% +8.2% Romania 2,010 +7.7% +12.9% +20.2% +18.0% Latin America 18,021 +6.1% +9.8% +8.9% +10.9% Brazil 14,526 +3.0% +7.6% +6.7% +13.0% Argentina 3,495 +17.6% +18.4% +18.1% +2.9% Asia 6,557 -3.7% -2.6% -3.3% -4.7% China 4,619 -5.5% -5.0% -5.7% -9.0% Taiwan 1,938 +1.2% +4.1% +3.1% +7.3% Group total 88,240 +1.6% +2.2% +2.7% +3.0%

EVOLUTION OF FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 SALES INC. VAT

Group sales stood at €23,328m. Currencies had an unfavorable -2,5% effect. The petrol effect was an unfavorable -0.3% and the calendar effect was an unfavorable -0.6%.

Sales

inc. VAT

(€m) Variation ex petrol ex

calendar Total variation inc.

petrol LFL Organic At constant

exchange

rates At current

exchange

rates France 10,706 +1.5% +0.6% -0.5% -0.5% Hypermarkets 5,757 +0.7% +0.1% 0.0% 0.0% Supermarkets 3,303 +1.0% -0.9% -2.9% -2.9% Convenience/other formats 1,647 +5.6% +5.2% +2.9% +2.9% Other countries 12,621 +2.1% +3.9% +4.7% +0.1% Other European countries 6,509 +0.4% +1.3% +3.3% +3.4% Spain 2,681 -0.6% +0.4% +6.0% +6.0% Italy 1,457 -1.1% -1.4% -1.3% -1.3% Belgium 1,189 +0.8% +1.2% +0.3% +0.3% Poland 612 +1.9% +3.8% +3.5% +7.3% Romania 570 +7.8% +10.4% +9.4% +6.6% Latin America 4,673 +5.9% +9.3% +8.4% -2.4% Brazil 3,745 +1.4% +5.8% +4.9% -2.7% Argentina 928 +23.2% +23.2% +23.0% -0.9% Asia 1,439 -3.0% -2.3% -0.7% -5.4% China 1,019 -5.4% -5.4% -3.9% -9.1% Taiwan 419 +3.5% +6.4% +8.5% +5.0% Group total 23,328 +1.9% +2.4% +2.3% -0.2%

EXPANSION UNDER BANNERS FOURTH-QUARTER 2017

Thousands of sq. m Dec. 31,

2016 Sept. 30,

2017 Openings/

Store

enlargements Acquisitions Closures/

Store

reductions Total Q4

2017

change Dec. 31,

2017 France 5,719 5,752 35 -23 12 5,764 Europe (excluding France) 5,449 5,584 87 -72 15 5,599 Latin America 2,335 2,386 25 -2 22 2,408 Asia 2,758 2,730 7 -2 6 2,736 Others1 920 986 125 125 1,111 Group 17,181 17,438 279 -99 180 17,618

STORE NETWORK UNDER BANNERS FOURTH-QUARTER 2017

N° of stores Dec 31,

2016 Sept 30,

2017 Openings Acquisitions Closures/

Disposals Transfers Total Q4

2017 change Dec 31,

2017 Hypermarkets 1,480 1,515 23 -10 13 1,528 France 243 247 247 Europe (excluding France) 439 459 6 -5 1 460 Latin America 334 342 3 3 345 Asia 374 370 -5 -5 365 Others1 90 97 14 14 111 Supermarkets 3,212 3,201 92 -21 1 72 3,273 France 1,065 1,060 3 -3 1,060 Europe (excluding France) 1,777 1,752 50 -18 1 33 1,785 Latin America 150 147 1 1 148 Asia 38 47 11 11 58 Others1 182 195 27 27 222 Convenience 7,072 7,269 198 -139 -1 58 7,327 France 4,219 4,275 65 -73 -8 4,267 Europe (excluding France) 2,312 2,412 100 -65 -1 34 2,446 Latin America 468 494 28 -1 27 521 Asia 27 37 4 4 41 Others1 46 51 1 1 52 Cash carry 171 171 1 1 172 France 143 143 1 1 144 Europe (excluding France) 13 13 13 Asia 2 2 2 Others1 13 13 13 Group 11,935 12,156 314 -170 144 12,300 France 5,670 5,725 69 -76 -7 5,718 Europe (excluding France) 4,541 4,636 156 -88 68 4,704 Latin America 952 983 32 -1 31 1,014 Asia 441 456 15 -5 10 466 Others1 331 356 42 42 398

1 Africa, Middle East and Dominican Republic.

DEFINITIONS

LFL sales growth: Sales generated by stores opened for at least twelve months, excluding temporary store closures, at constant exchange rates.

Organic growth: Sales plus net openings over the past twelve months, including temporary store closures, at constant exchange rates.

Sales under banners: Total sales under banners, including sales by franchisees and international partnerships.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117006038/en/

Contacts:

Carrefour

Investor Relations

Mathilde Rodié, Anne-Sophie Lanaute and Louis Igonet

Tel: +33 (0)1 41 04 28 83

or

Shareholder Relations

Tel: 0 805 902 902 (toll-free in France)

or

Group Communication

Tel: +33 (0)1 41 04 26 17