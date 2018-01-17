

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Japanese auto maker Nissan's luxury brand Infiniti plans to go all green.



The auto maker will start phasing out gas-powered vehicles in 2021 and switch to 'all electrified' models, with the exception of large SUVs, Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa said Tuesday at the Automotive News World Congress, a conference held alongside the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.



'We are going to make Infiniti the premium and highly electrified brand,' Saikawa said.



Nissan says the new models will be either all-electric vehicles or its 'e-power' vehicles, which use an electric battery and a small gas engine.



Infiniti expects more than half of its global sales to be comprised of electric vehicles by 2025.



Infiniti is the latest automaker to begin transitioning its portfolio away from gas engines to electric engines.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX