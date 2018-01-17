LONDON, 2018-01-17 17:48 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobDiva's leadership is proud to celebrate their first anniversary in the United Kingdom.



As the leading global Applicant Tracking, Talent Management and Customer Relations Management System, JobDiva is honoured and delighted to have serviced the UK's recruitment and temporary staffing industry for the past year, doubling and even tripling recruiter effectiveness and advancing industry technology by leaps and bounds.



JobDiva's software has become a bedrock for temporary staffing and recruitment agencies across the UK, digitising daily work processes to render recruiters, managers, and back-office professionals more efficient and effective. This has enabled JobDiva-powered organisations to grow at levels never yet realised.



"We couldn't be more excited to play a firm role in the United Kingdom's exciting, fast-moving staffing and recruitment industry," said Alexandra Gorog, JobDiva's Director of Business Development for the UK. "Within the first year, we've already made a sizable footprint on the industry. As JobDiva grows and expands throughout the UK, we fully expect the organisations who leverage its solutions to grow and expand in turn."



Indeed, JobDiva's solutions have already begun to have an impact. As in evolutionary adaptation, talent powerhouses throughout the UK are turning toward JobDiva, because they've seen that competitors equipped with these software tools are recruiting faster and with higher accuracy than they ever have.



JobDiva isn't only having a ripple effect. JobDiva's software solutions are making waves.



"Service is becoming important in our industry, so having information at your fingertips is critical," said Wade Newell, Head of Operations for Darwin Rhodes. "JobDiva ensures you can see what you've done in the past, you can see what you've done the day before, and you can give that information to the client straightaway."



JobDiva provides the only software service that embraces the whole of the recruitment process-a broad swath of solutions for each task and duty performed in recruitment agencies of all sizes.



JobDiva's leadership looks forward to many more years of empowering recruiters and the organisations they work within, and to driving growth for firms both large and small.



Contact: Alexandra Gorog, Director of Business Development; alexandra.gorog@jobdiva.com 0207 596 2773



