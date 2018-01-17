ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - January 17, 2018) - Triloma EIG Energy Income Fund and Triloma EIG Energy Income Fund - Term I (the "Funds") announced their participation in the issuance of $100 million of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes ("Notes") and $150 million of Series B Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Series B Stock") issued by Rosehill Resources Inc. ("Rosehill"). Rosehill may issue up to an additional $50 million of its Series B Stock, at its election. The transaction was negotiated and structured by EIG on behalf of its managed investment vehicles and the Funds.

The Notes have an interest rate of 10% per annum to be paid quarterly in cash and were issued at 97% of par. The Series B Stock has a dividend rate of 10% per annum to be paid quarterly in cash, with the option for Rosehill to pay the dividend in kind up to 40% of the first four quarterly dividends.

Rosehill is an oil and gas exploration company with producing assets in Texas and New Mexico with its investment activity focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. This investment funded Rosehill's acquisition of 4,565 net acres and certain producing oil and gas properties in the Southern Delaware Basin which nearly doubles Rosehill's total net acreage to 9,200 net acres. The proceeds may also be used by Rosehill to fund certain additional property acquisitions and capital development opportunities.

About Triloma EIG Energy Income Fund and Triloma EIG Energy Income Fund - Term I

Triloma EIG Energy Income Fund and Triloma EIG Energy Income Fund - Term I are unlisted investment companies that invest primarily in global portfolios of privately originated energy company and project debt. Their investment objectives are to provide shareholders with current income, capital preservation and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Funds are managed by Triloma Energy Advisors and EIG Credit Management Company, wholly owned subsidiaries of Triloma Financial Group and EIG Global Energy Partners, respectively. For additional information, please visit trilomaenergy.com.

About Triloma

Triloma Financial Group (Triloma) is a relationship-focused investment management firm doing business to change lives. Through our partnership approach and independent model, our seasoned team is able to better anticipate client needs to help them meet their goals. We manage and sponsor a group of private and publicly offered investment programs focused on private equity, real estate and energy investments. For additional information, please visit triloma.com.

Triloma Financial Group is the parent company to Triloma Securities, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and Triloma Energy Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser, (collectively referred to herein as "Triloma"). Triloma Energy Advisors serves as the investment adviser to the Triloma EIG Energy Income Funds.

Securities offered through Triloma Securities, member FINRA/SIPC.

Triloma, EIG Global Energy Partners, and Rosehill Resources, Inc. are not affiliated.

About EIG Global Energy Partners

EIG Global Energy Partners (EIG) is a leading institutional investor to the global energy sector with $17.0 billion under management as of September 30, 2017. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 35-year history, EIG has invested over $24.0 billion in the sector in more than 320 projects or companies in 36 countries on six continents. EIG's clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For more information, visit eigpartners.com.

This is not an offer. The respective offerings of Triloma EIG Energy Income Fund and Triloma EIG Energy Income Fund - Term I (the "Funds") common stock can be made solely by means of a written prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. The prospectuses and their supplements, which contain important information about the Funds, can be obtained upon request and without charge by writing to the Funds at 201 N. New York Ave., Suite 200, Winter Park, FL 32789, or by calling the Funds collect at 407-636-7115. Prospective investors should read the prospectuses and their supplements carefully before investing. Investors are advised to consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectuses contain this and other information about the Funds. There can be no assurance that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

The Funds' investments in various types of debt securities and instruments may be secured, unsecured, rated and unrated, are subject to non-payment risk, and may be speculative in nature. Investments in senior secured debt present additional risks, including that there is a higher risk of default than with investment-grade bonds. Generally, investments in debt securities with longer-term maturities are subject to greater volatility than investments in shorter-term obligations. The Funds' investments in energy companies expose the Funds to risks associated with adverse economic, environmental or regulatory occurrences affecting the energy sector, a higher volatility of the market and a downturn in the energy sector could have a larger impact on the Funds than on funds that are broadly diversified across many sectors and industries.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements identified by the use of words such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Triloma, EIG and the Funds believe these factors include, but are not limited to, those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Fund's registration statement, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are accessible on the SEC's website at sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the Fund's filings. Triloma, EIG and the Funds assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.

