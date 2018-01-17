RF Test Equipment Market Growth Steady at 4.92% CAGR to 2023

PUNE, India, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds RF Test Equipment Market is forecast to reach $3.21 billion by 2023 from $2.41 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 4.92% during (2017-2023) driven by the growing adoption of wireless networking in in-building communication systems, rising focus on developing 5G network-based devices, and increasing deployment of IoT technology-based devices for various applications.

The report profiles the most promising players in the RF test equipment market. The competitive landscape of the market presents an interesting picture of the strategies adopted by a large number of players. The key players in this industry are Anritsu (Japan), Fortive (US), Keysight Technologies (US), National Instruments (US), and Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Teradyne (US), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), Teledyne Technologies (US), Cobham (UK), EXFO (US), Giga-tronics (US), Chroma ATE (Taiwan), Good Will Instruments (Taiwan), and B&K Precision (US).

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to hold the largest share of the RF test equipment market during the forecast period. A number of OEMs as well as semiconductor device and product manufacturers are situated in APAC. The growing demand for RF test equipment is attributed to the increasing number of smart phones and continuous advancements in next-generation telecommunication standards, such as LTE, 4G, and upcoming projects on 5G.Yokogawa Electric (Japan) and Anritsu (Japan) are some of the major RF test equipment providers based in this region.

The bench top RF test equipment market held the largest share of ~62% in 2016. The product development phase is very critical and needs equipment with high-precision performance. Bench top equipment is offered with high-precision capabilities; therefore, they are preferred by the designers in the product development phase. For instance, Key sight (US) offers most advanced and affordable bench top signal analyzers. Key sight can increase the longevity of its analyzers by increasing its frequency range based on evolving customer needs.

The RF Test Equipment Market with more than 6 GHz frequency is expected to witness a significant growth between 2017 and 2023. With the growing demand for 5G connectivity technology, the demand for RF test equipment with more than 6 GHz frequency is likely to be driven. In October 2017, Qualcomm (US) launched the Snapdragon X50 5G modem chipset. With this launch, the company is able to establish a 5G connection with unprecedented wireless broadband speeds, which is up to 5 gigabits per second download speeds, using multiple 5G carriers as well as is able to demonstrate over-the-air connection, using a tiny 28 GHz mm Wave antenna module. Hence, the market for RF test equipment with more than 6 GHz frequency is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This research report categorizes the global RF test equipment market on the basis of type, form factor, frequency, application, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the market as well as provides ranking analysis of the key players.

Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

By Company: Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 40%, and Tier 3 - 35%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 50%, Directors - 32%, and Others - 18%

By Region: North America - 32%, Europe - 30%, Asia-Pacific - 24%, and Rest of the World - 14%

