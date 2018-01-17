The latest market research report by Technavio on the global flexible packaging market for baby food predicts a CAGR of around 9% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global flexible packaging market for baby food by application (milk formula and other baby food) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global flexible packaging market for baby food, according to Technavio transportation and logistics researchers:

Rising popularity of pouch packaging: a major market driver

In 2017, the milk formula segment dominated the market by occupying more than 75% share

APAC dominated the global flexible packaging market for baby food with more than 37% share in 2017

Amcor, Ampac Holding LLC, Bemis Company, Berry Global, and DuPont are some of the players in the market

Rising popularity of pouch packaging: a major market driver

Rising popularity of pouch packaging is one of the major factors driving the global flexible packaging market for baby food. Pouch packaging is becoming increasingly popular as a flexible packaging option for baby food. There have been new developments in pouch packaging that is expected to reduce the price of this packaging. Pouches are more convenient and sustainable when compared with other packaging options such as rigid plastic bottles. Pouches are manufactured easily, and this has encouraged manufacturers to develop technology to improve its production efficiency.

APAC: largest flexible packaging market for baby food

In 2017, APAC held the largest share of more than 37% of the flexible packaging market for baby food. The packaging market and the baby food market in the APAC region is predicted to project tremendous growth during the forecast period. This is because of the rapidly expanding economies such as China and India. A rise in the number of working women in Asia is expected to increase the demand for packaged baby food. This will further increase the demand for flexible baby food packaging.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research onpackaging, "One of the key drivers for flexible baby food packaging in APAC is the growth of e-commerce in the region. E-commerce provides a convenient platform for parents to purchase food and other baby products apart from providing easy home deliveries. In China, an increase in the sale of online instant formula has been witnessed."

Competitive landscape

The global flexible packaging market for baby food is highly fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. The primary motive of packaging manufacturers is to provide convenient baby food pouches to customers. Several companies are focusing on expanding their foothold in developing countries such as India in the APAC region. Factors such as the change in customer buying pattern and regional and local demand variation can adversely affect the performance of a company.

