In der siebten Episode mit dem Titel 'It's a gas, gas, gas' wollen Richard Hammond und James May ein System entwickeln, mit dem man unterwegs tanken kann. Der durchschnittliche Autofahrer verschwendet 36 Tage seines Lebens mit Tanken - dagegen wollen die Jungs was unternehmen. Außerdem dreht Richard Hammond eine Runde in der neuen Hardcore-Version des Lamborghini Performante und Jeremy Clarkson erzählt endlich die Geschichte einer der größten Schlachten im Motorsport zwischen den mächtigen Audi Quattro und dem Außenseiter Lancia 037 in der Rallye-Weltmeisterschaft von 1983.



Im Celebrity Face Off nimmt es der Boxer Anthony Joshua mit dem WWE-Star Bill Goldberg auf - bei der Suche nach der schnellsten Person der Welt, die ihren Lebensunterhalt damit verdient, andere Männer zu schlagen oder zu würgen.



Erste Einblicke in die Episode finden Sie unter: https://youtu.be/J3rN9PGIMkM



Die sechste Episode des Prime Originals ist ab Freitag, dem 19. Januar, exklusiv bei Prime Video, dem Video-Streaming-Service von Amazon, verfügbar. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in der englischen Meldung unten.



Alle Infos zur zweiten Staffel sowie aktuelles Bildmaterial gibt es zudem in der Datenbank unter https://amznstudios.box.com/v/GTS2PR, Passwort: TGTmedia.



Episode 7, titled 'It's a gas, gas, gas', sees Richard Hammond and James May attempting to invent a system for filling up their cars with petrol on the move. The average the average motorist loses 36 days of their lives filling up with petrol so the lads are determined to try and solve this problem! Richard Hammond also takes a spin in the new hard-core version of the Lamborghini Performante and finally, Jeremy tells the story behind one of motorsport's greatest battles between the mighty Audi Quattros and the underdog Lancia 037s in the 1983 World Rally Championship.



Two more guests compete in Celebrity Face Off. This time it's the battle of the heavyweights, with Boxer Anthony Joshua and WWE star Bill Goldberg going head-to-head to find 'the world's fastest person who makes a living hitting or strangling other men'. Speaking about the lap, Anthony said "I really enjoyed my time out on the track, I pushed it as hard as I could and had a few big moments in the gravel. I would love to come back and have another go!" Bill commented "I am known for giving 110% in everything I do and breaking a few things along the way which I definitely lived up to on the track, with a few slips into the grass at top speed. As a car guy, this is a dream come true and to meet Anthony and go against him was an honour."



The episode will be available on Amazon Prime Video from this Friday 19th January. Amazon Prime members can watch The Grand Tour via the Amazon Video app on smart TVs, streaming media players - including FireTV and FireTV Stick - Xbox, PlayStation, Wii, Wii U, Apple TV, on iOS and Android phones and tablets, and on the web.



