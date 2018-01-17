Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between CARMILA (Paris:CARM) and EXANE BNP PARIBAS, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2017:

116,178 Carmila shares

2,438,593 euros

For information, at the time of the last assessment on June 30, 2017 the following resources were available:

7,280 Carmila shares

334,438 euros

On July 26, 2017 the amount allocated to the contract has been increased by Euro 4,700,000.

CARMILA

French société anonyme with a share capital of 810.360.174 euros

Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France

Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844

