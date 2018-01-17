The MEDICREA Group (Euronext Growth: FR0004178572 ALMED), pioneering the convergence of healthcare IT and next-generation, outcome-centered device design and manufacturing with UNiD ASI technology, announces its financial calendar for the year ending December 31st, 2018. Publications will be submitted after market. This calendar is provided for information only and may be subject to change.

2018 FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2017 Annual results April 5th, 2018 and 2018 First Quarter sales Annual General Meeting May 17th, 2018 2018 Half Year sales July 12th, 2018 2018 Half Year results September 18th, 2018 2018 Third Quarter sales October 11th, 2018 2018 Annual sales January 15th, 2019

About Medicrea (www.Medicrea.com

Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leads the design, integrated manufacture, and distribution of 30+ FDA approved spinal implant technologies that have been utilized in over 150,000 spinal surgeries to date. By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies and supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data, Medicrea is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 175 employees worldwide, which includes 50 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

Medicrea is listed on

EURONEXT Growth Paris

ISIN: FR 0004178572

Ticker: ALMED

LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37

