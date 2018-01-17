

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - French grocery retailer Carrefour Group (CRERF, CRRFY, 0NPH.L) reported Wednesday that its total group sales including value added tax or VAT were 23.3 billion euros, a growth of 1.9 percent on a like-for-like basis, excluding petrol and calendar.



At constant exchange rates excluding petrol, sales grew 2.3 percent.



France posted LFL growth of 1.5 percent. In a highly competitive environment, Carrefour's commercial momentum was similar to that of 2016.



Sales of international activities were up 2.1 percent on a like-for-like basis and up 0.1 percent ex petrol at constant exchange rates.



