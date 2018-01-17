TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/18 -- The common shares of Coronet Metals Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.com on the trading date.

Coronet Metals Inc. is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing natural resource properties, with a focus on precious mineral properties/projects which have the potential for both near-term cash flow and significant exploration upside potential. Coronet's has an option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in 413 claims ("Tay-LP property ") located at southwest of Ross River, Yukon. The property has good road access, favourable gold geology, multiple exploration targets and strong potential to make new gold discoveries. Coronet also has 100% of the White Caps Gold Project near the town of Manhattan in Northern Nye County.

Les actions ordinaires de Coronet Metals Inc. ont ete approuvees pour inscription a la cote du CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur thecse.com a la date de negociation.

Coronet Metals Inc. se consacre a l'acquisition, a l'exploration et a la mise en valeur de proprietes de ressources naturelles, en mettant l'accent sur les proprietes et les projets miniers precieux qui presentent un potentiel de tresorerie a court terme et un potentiel d'exploration important. Coronet's a l'option d'acquerir une participation de 100% dans 413 claims ("propriete Tay-LP") situee au sud-ouest de Ross River, au Yukon. La propriete a un bon acces routier, une geologie aurifere favorable, de multiples cibles d'exploration et un fort potentiel pour faire de nouvelles decouvertes auriferes. Coronet detient egalement 100% du projet White Caps Gold pres de la ville de Manhattan dans le nord du comte de Nye.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer/Emetteur: Coronet Metals Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): CRF ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres emis et en circulation: 28 592 602 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres reserves pour emission:16 076 656 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CSE Sector/Categorie: Mining/Minier ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CUSIP: 21983F 30 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CA 21983F 30 1 6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boardlot/Quotite: TBD ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Currency/Monnaie de negociation: CDN$/ $CA ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Date/Date du debut des negociations: Le 19 janvier/January 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fiscal Year end /Cloture de l'exercice financier: March 31/le 31 mars ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Trust Company of Canada ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



