sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,20 Euro		+0,20
+1,00 %
WKN: A0BK80 ISIN: US00484M1062 Ticker-Symbol: CDG 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,776
20,536
21:49
17.01.2018 | 19:20
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 17, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) who purchased shares between April 18, 2016 and November 14, 2017. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) the drug treatment tozadenant entailed significant undisclosed safety risks; (ii) accordingly, the Company had overstated tozadenant's approval prospects and commercial viability; (iii) the Company had likewise overstated the benefits of the Biotie Acquisition; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Acorda's shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. On November 15, 2017, Acorda revealed it had ceased enrolling new patients in its Phase 3 trial of its Parkinson's treatment due to patient deaths.

Shareholders have until January 17, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the Class Period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/acorda-therapeutics-inc?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE