

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A man was not allowed to fly on a British Airways flight from Iceland after he wore 'all' his clothes in order to skip $124 baggage fee.



Ryan Carney Williams, who goes by the alias Ryan Hawaii, wrote on his Twitter that he was 'being held' at Iceland's Keflavik airport because he had no baggage for his clothes, which he later put on.



'They still won't let me on,' he tweeted along with a video of him at the check-in counter. 'Can you explain why I can't get on the flight,' Hawaii says in the video as a member of staff holds her hand up to block the camera.



The video also shows security officers asking him to turn off his camera, saying: 'Do we need to call the police?'



Williams said he could not afford the excess baggage fee of about $124, 'as a result of being left homeless in Iceland for over a week.' He claims that British Airways officials told him he could board the flight if he wore all of his clothes at once but then rejected him anyway.



'They're really having me dress like this to go on, and they won't even let me go on,' he said in the video.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX