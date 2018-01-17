The airline carried more than 127,000 customers on the route in 2017. Aeromexico plans to increase its capacity to the London market by 7% in 2018.



Mexico City, 2018-01-17 19:21 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, celebrates its fifth anniversary operating the Mexico City-London route. In 2017 the carrier was recognized as the airline with the best on-time performance at the London Heathrow Airport for six months in a row, in addition to carrying more than 127,000 passengers during the year which represents a 19.88% increase over 2016.



For more than 60 years, Mexico's global airline has positioned itself in the European market by serving different destinations such as Madrid, Paris, Amsterdam and London. Aeromexico currently serves these destinations by offering 35 flights with 17,800 seats per week.



For several years now, Mexico and the United Kingdom have maintained the strongest bilateral relationship in their history. The UK is the sixth largest trade partner in the Latin America region and the 18th largest trade partner worldwide. It is also the fourth nation in the European Union that most invests in Mexico, holding the sixth place worldwide. Having a bridge in the skies that facilitates the relationship between both countries was fundamental to consolidating these ties, and currently serves to create new investment opportunities.



Aeromexico's service quality has also made it the customers' airline of choice. In 2012 Aeromexico started serving the market with three nonstop flights per week. In May 2017 it added new frequencies to offer seven flights with more than 3,200 seats on the route per week, where it expects to increase its capacity by 7% this year.



London -Mexico City* AM 8 22:30 p.m. 4:20 a.m. (+1) Daily Mexico City-London* AM 7 23:25 p.m. 15:55 a.m. (+1) Daily *Times are published in local time and are subject to changes without notice.



Aeromexico operates the Mexico City-London route with its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the most modern commercial aircraft in the skies with 243 passenger seats -32 in Clase Premier, Aeromexico's Business Class cabin, featuring more space between seats, larger touch-sensitive windows, individual touchscreens and Sky Interiors LED lighting.



Thus, Aeromexico reaffirms its commitment to building bridges in the sky that not only increase connectivity but also promote commercial, tourist and cultural exchanges between Mexico and the world.



About Grupo Aeromexico



Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide commercial aviation services and promote passenger loyalty programmes in Mexico. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, offers more than 600 daily flights and operates its main hub out of Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its route network spans more than 90 cities on three continents including 43 in Mexico, 23 in the United States, 15 in Latin America, four in Canada, four in Europe and three in Asia.



Grupo Aeromexico's fleet of 126 aircraft includes Boeing 787, 777 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012 the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase up to 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX 737 airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliners.



As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which is celebrating its 17th anniversary, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,000 destinations in 177 countries served by the 20 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to 672 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel options with its codeshare partners Delta Air Lines, Alaska Airlines, Avianca, Copa Airlines and WestJet with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia and Peru.



