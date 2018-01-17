Regulatory News:

On 9 January 2018, Carmila (Paris:CARM) granted a mandate to an investment services provider with a view to repurchasing its own shares, up to a limit of 54,262 shares, for a unit price not exceeding the Euro 50 per share maximum price fixed by the General Meeting of June 12, 2017 in its 36th resolution.

This mandate was signed for a period ending on February 16, 2018.

These shares will be distributed to beneficiaries of a free share plan.

Next events and publications:

February 14, 2018 (After market close):2017 Annual Results

February 15, 2018 (8:30 Paris time):2017 Annual Results Investors and Analysts meeting

April 19, 2018 (After market close):Q1 2018 activity

May 16, 2018 (8:30 Paris time):Shareholders' Annual General Meeting

July 27, 2018 (After market close):2018 Half Year Results

July 30, 2018 (9:00 Paris time):2018 Half Year Results Investors and Analysts meeting

October 24, 2018 (After market close):Q3 2018 activity

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. Its portfolio after the merger with Cardety effective as of June 12, 2017, consists of 205 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 5.6 bn as at June 30" 2017. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

Contacts:

Carmila

Investors and analysts contact:

Marie-Flore Bachelier, +33 6 20 91 67 79

marie_flore_bachelier@carmila.com

or

Press contacts:

Morgan Lavielle, +33 1 58 33 63 29

morgan_lavielle@carmila.com