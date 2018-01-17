The "DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the DIY home improvement market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 1.71% during the period 2017-2021.

One of the major drivers for this market is low cost of operation. In Europe, DIY home improvement is considered an affordable substitute of do-it-for-me (DIFM). Fully assembled products, such as furniture, are often expensive, which attributes to the increase in production costs, raw materials costs, metallic components, assembling, and labor wages. As most of these products are bulky and large in shape and designs, their shipping charges are also paid by customers, which in turn raises the price of finished products and consequently the cost of operation. DIY is an activity that eliminates additional costs of operation, making it more economical for market players and consumers. The selection of raw materials and designs can also be customized by consumers themselves to ensure a low price of assembled products. Prominent DIY home improvement vendors allow the flexibility of customization in terms of raw materials and pricing of products, which are not offered on standard ready-made products. The growing rivalry through both online and offline distribution channel has led to a decline in the prices of DIY home improvement products, thereby increasing their demand.

One of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Increase in aging population and low DIY expertise of consumers. Aged consumers above 50 years tend to refrain from participating in DIY home improvement projects and purchasing DIY home improvement tools. This is especially prominent in countries such as Italy and Germany, where per The World Bank Group, in 2016, the number of people aged 65 years and above was 22.70% and 21.47% of the total population, respectively. In such economies, consumers prefer to get hire labor or get their work done from other third-party service organizations, which offer home decor, product installation, and assembling services.

Key Vendors

ADEO

BAUHAUS

HORNBACH Baumarkt

Kingfisher

Travis Perkins

Other Prominent Vendors

Bauvista

EUROBAUSTOFF

Intergamma

K-GROUP

Les Mousquetaires

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Toolstation

WESFARMERS

