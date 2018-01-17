EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/18 --

What: Edo Japan will officially unveil its innovative new restaurant concept and design, Edo Fresh Take, as well as fresh new menu items at three new Edmonton locations on Saturday, January 27 with simultaneous celebratory events at each location. The North Town Centre Edo Japan, a new street front build in Edmonton, will feature all aspects of the new concept, including: a trendy new store design and layout; fresh new branding; menu evolution; and a grab and go market wall with a variety of sushi, salads and Japanese-inspired snacks and treats. In addition to the North Town Centre Edo Japan, new locations are open to the public at Shops of Granville and Heritage Valley featuring highlights from Edo's Fresh Take design, such as the new market wall. Edmontonians are invited to experience elements of Edo's Fresh Take at the three locations, as well as signature meals and fresh new menu items, including the many dishes featuring Edo's beloved secret Teriyaki sauce and a myriad of trendy new bowls, including the Noodlefull Bowl and the Chop Chop Bowl. Guests will enjoy a special deal for half priced Teriyaki meals and the chance to enter to win a variety of door prizes, including 'Edo Japan for a Year'. Face painters and the Edo Japan Ninja mascot will also be onsite to entertain the little ones. When: Saturday, January 27, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Who: Dave Minnett, President & CEO of Edo Japan, will be available for phone interviews prior to and following the event. Where: North Town Centre - The Edo Fresh Take Flagship Location 9322 - 137 Avenue NW Edmonton, AB Shops of Granville 3004 Granville Drive NW Edmonton, AB Heritage Valley 2720 James Mowatt Trail SW Edmonton, AB

