sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

27,99 Euro		-0,09
-0,32 %
WKN: A143G0 ISIN: NL0011540547 Ticker-Symbol: AB2 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ABN AMRO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ABN AMRO GROUP NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,851
28,075
22:00
28,05
28,14
22:00
17.01.2018 | 19:52
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

ABN AMRO: Press Release: ABN AMRO convenes Extraordinary General Meeting

ABN AMRO convenes Extraordinary General Meeting

Today ABN AMRO Group N.V. publishes the convocation and meeting materials for its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on Wednesday 28 February 2018 in Amsterdam.

The materials, including the agenda and explanatory notes are available on the ABN AMRO website (www.abnamro.com/meetingdocuments (http://www.abnamro.com/meetingdocuments)).

There is only one item on the agenda of this Extraordinary General Meeting, and that is the intended appointment of Mr Christian Bornfeld as member of the Executive Board and Chief Innovation & Technology Officer (CI&TO) by the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO. The appointment is to be effective as per 1 March 2018 for a period of three years. The EGM is notified of the intended appointment of Mr Christian Bornfeld and will not vote on this agenda item.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at ABN AMRO's head office at Gustav Mahlerlaan 10, 1082 PP Amsterdam at 14.00 am CET. The meeting will also be webcast on www.abnamro.com/webcast (http://www.abnamro.com/webcast).

20180117_ABN AMRO convenes Extraordinary General Meeting (http://hugin.info/172722/R/2162128/831695.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ABN AMRO via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)