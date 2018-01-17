ABN AMRO: Press Release: ABN AMRO convenes Extraordinary General Meeting

ABN AMRO convenes Extraordinary General Meeting

Today ABN AMRO Group N.V. publishes the convocation and meeting materials for its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on Wednesday 28 February 2018 in Amsterdam.

The materials, including the agenda and explanatory notes are available on the ABN AMRO website (www.abnamro.com/meetingdocuments (http://www.abnamro.com/meetingdocuments)).

There is only one item on the agenda of this Extraordinary General Meeting, and that is the intended appointment of Mr Christian Bornfeld as member of the Executive Board and Chief Innovation & Technology Officer (CI&TO) by the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO. The appointment is to be effective as per 1 March 2018 for a period of three years. The EGM is notified of the intended appointment of Mr Christian Bornfeld and will not vote on this agenda item.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at ABN AMRO's head office at Gustav Mahlerlaan 10, 1082 PP Amsterdam at 14.00 am CET. The meeting will also be webcast on www.abnamro.com/webcast (http://www.abnamro.com/webcast).

