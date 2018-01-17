

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were higher for a fifth session in a row, marking their highest finish since early September.



Feb. gold climbed $2.10, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $1,339.20/oz.



There was little movement for gold over the course of the session. Traders await the Federal Reserve's Beige Book on U.S. economic conditions this afternoon at 2 pm.



A report from the Federal Reserve showing U.S. industrial production surged over the winter, news that could push central bankers to tighten monetary policy ahead of expectations.



Industrial output expanded at 8.2% rate in fourth quarter after 1.3% decline in prior three months. Industrial output was up 3.6% in 2017, largest annual gain since 2010.



