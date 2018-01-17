European stocks were mixed on Wednesday as inflation remained subdued and European Central Bank talk pushed the single currency lower. By the closing bell, the benchmark Stoxx 600 had fallen 0.1% to 397.97, alongside a 0.47% fall in Germany's Dax to 13,183.96 while France's CAC 40 erased 0.36% to end at 5,493.99. The DAX was helped by euro weakness as, despite briefly reaching a fresh three-year high against the dollar overnight, the currency was hit as reports citing ECB sources gave the market ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...