Dillon Gage Metals Offers RCM Maple Leaf Coin…With a Twist

Incuse Struck Design on Both Sides

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2018 / Dillon Gage Metals, one of the world's largest precious metals wholesale firms, is pleased to announce the release of a truly unique and innovative bullion coin. The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a first-ever incused version of its flagship Silver Maple Leaf coin.

Whereas most coins feature raised design features, only a select few have been issued with sunken images, known as incuse. Perhaps the best-known examples of this minting style are the $2.50 and $5 Indian gold coins struck from 1908-1929 by the United States Mint. Since then, very few mints have attempted an incused design. This style is more challenging to strike and, thus, highly unusual and desirable in the marketplace.

"For coin collectors and investors everywhere, this version of the Silver Maple Leaf will be a must-have," stated Terry Hanlon, president of Dillon Gage Metals. "These editions represent the first time that the Royal Canadian Mint has offered a double-sided incuse strike on a bullion coin. We expect a high degree of interest from our coin dealer networks."

Just like the standard bullion edition, the 2018 Incused Silver Maple Leaf is struck in .9999 pure silver and carries an official face value of $5 Canadian dollars. The iconic design elements are Walter Ott's famous maple leaf motif on the reverse and Canada's beloved monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on the obverse. In addition, all the Silver Maple Leaf's advanced security features are present on the incused version. This includes the precise radial lines on both sides, a laser-engraved watermark, and Bullion DNA anti-counterfeiting technology. In essence, the incused edition incorporates all the Silver Maple's attractive features - plus the unique design format.

This limited-mintage special release will be available to dealers from Dillon Gage. For information and pricing, call (800) 375-4653 or go to www.dillongage.com to purchase on the electronic trading platform, FizTrade.com.

