ENT Cash: ENT to Launch New Game-Changing Blockchain Entertainment Products

GOYANG, GYEONGGI PROVINCE, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2018 / The 32nd Golden Disc Awards Ceremony was held at KINTEX of Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea from January 10 to 11, 2018. ENT, as a strategic partner and sponsor, was invited to present awards at this highly regarded national-level ceremony. The Golden Disc Award is one of South Korea's most influential and authoritative music award.

ENT, a global entertainment ecosystem, is the first blockchain powered application in Korean entertainment industry. The very early adoption of blockchain technology at a national-level award ceremony exemplifies ENT's strong partnership with the Golden Disc Awards. The two sides also agreed on the strategic cooperation in the future. This is of particular significance as it is both a milestone for ENT, a world-class blockchain project that first achieved an industrial-wide distribution of the entertainment chain, and a landmark for the traditional entertainment industry to usher in a state of the art technology, such as the blockchain 3.0.

The Golden Disc Awards is one of the most respected music awards in South Korea. Dubbed as the "Korean Grammy," it represents the top honor of Korean music industry and is considered as the most influential entertainment awards in Korea and beyond. Korean A-listers, including WANNA ONE, GFriend, Hyukoh, Suran, Akdong Musician, Lee Su Hyun, WINNER, Red Velvet, Heize, BTS Bangtan Boys, BTOB, Yoon Jong Shin, Yeo Jin Goo, Lee Se Young, and Hong Jong Hyun, etc., arrived at the awards. Lee Seung Gi and Lee Sung Kyung hosted the ceremony.

Mr. Luffy Huang, CCO of ENT, and Shin Hye-sun, an actress who has appeared in TV dramas such as The Legend of the Blue Sea and Oh My Ghostess, and who had also achieved her fame for starring in My Golden Life, presented the most anticipated awards - the Best Girl Group and the Best Boy Group.

It is said that the partnership between ENT, a globally recognized blockchain project, and the Golden Disc Awards will bring the sweeping potential of blockchain 3.0 to the traditional entertainment industry. Both sides agreed to issue Idol tokens and a star ranking product, among other features of the ecosystem, which will open a new chapter for establishing transparent rules and a fair & competative environment for the entertainment industry. The blockchain revolution, while still in its infancy, is moving towards more sophisticated projects to bring the technology into practical use cases, such as government agencies, healthcare, science, literature, and culture & art sectors. The cooperation also demonstates ENT's extensive resources and determined strategic planning in its entertainment focused blockchain.

The market value of the entire global entertainment industry has exceeded $2 trillion, the upside potential for ENT is limitless. Previously, ENT has introduced its products to the concert of G-Dragon, a world-famous trendsetting K-pop artist and the lead singer of BigBang, to promote the sales of tickets and related products. "Based on our close relationship with the Korean entertainment circle, ENT is going to issue exclusive Idol tokens, the entertainment star ranking product ENTClub, the Idol token exchange ENTx, P2P live-stream broadcast ENTLive, and ENTGame among other products. Some world-class artists will join the ENT Star plan following T-ara, Clara, and TAEYANG," said Luffy Huang, CCO of ENT. "While seeking progress in the development of projects and the main-chain in an orderly manner, ENT will also bring more blockchain applications to the entertainment sector. It is expected that our product suite, soon to be launched, will forge a deep connection between the stars and the fans in the exclusive ENT social network. By pursuing our vision with real-time interactions, our products will offer a great sense of transparency, efficiency, and security."

Media Contact:

Gary Liu

media@unifiveusa.com

SOURCE: ENT Cash