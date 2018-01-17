ALPHARETTA, Ga., 2018-01-17 21:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a leading global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with FAST Technologies in Northern Ireland. This partnership is an important part of Aptean's growth strategy in the European market, specifically the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.



FAST Technologies will sell and support one of Aptean's industry-leading process solutions, Factory Manufacturing Execution System (MES). Process manufacturers use Factory MES to gain real-time visibility into production, operations and quality compliance by adopting a true paperless solution. FAST, a leading provider of industrial automation solutions, is well-established with high-volume manufacturers of retail packaged goods and pharmaceutical products.



"We are excited to announce this partnership with Aptean. For many years, we have struggled with an appropriate solution that gives our customers an out-of-the-box experience, with quick implementation and less customization required, allowing a fast deployment at the right price point," said Colin Spence, sales and marketing director for FAST Technologies. "We now believe we have this and look forward to helping our customer base drive inefficiency out of their manufacturing and processing operations."



FAST Technologies' presence as a local reseller will help Aptean better serve its customers in northwestern Europe. In turn, Aptean will rely on FAST's expertise in industrial automation to drive growth in the region.



"Across Europe there's a demand for forward-thinking technology that gives manufacturers granular visibility into their processes," said Alan Somerville, managing director of Aptean EMEA. "We've been interested in expanding Factory MES across Europe, and we wanted to partner with a trusted name in manufacturing technology to give manufacturers peace of mind. FAST Technologies' expertise will be a great asset in supporting our growth of the Factory MES footprint in Europe."



ABOUT FAST TECHNOLOGIES FAST Technologies, based at Skeoge Industrial Estate, is an innovative solutions focused company providing collaborative robotics, automation and software solutions for SMEs and large bluechip companies. The company employs 30 people and exports products across the UK, the Republic of Ireland, Asia, Scandinavia and the US.



ABOUT APTEAN Aptean is a leading global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions. We build, acquire and integrate industry-focused solutions to support the evolving operational needs of our customers, enabling them to increase operational efficiencies and improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. To learn how Aptean can help your organization stay at the forefront of your industry, visit www.aptean.com.



Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.



FOR MORE INFORMATION Media Relations Stephanie Zercher, Aptean stephanie.zercher@aptean.com 678-681-9070