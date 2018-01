This is the 4th year in a row that Bitcoin crashes mid-January. So far, in the last 3 years (since 2015), by January 15th Bitcoin had bottomed. Will 2018 be the same? This is our answer to this question: Bitcoin, as well as most other top cryptocurrencies (Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin), is hitting major resistance. There is a fair chance that today's drop marks a strong bottom. However, if Bitcoin ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...